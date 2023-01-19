Local artist Melinda Shipe creates unique stained glass pieces

Local artist Melinda Shipe has found her passion in creating stained glass and been selling her work for over two decades.

“I made a lot of ornaments and smaller pieces that I sold at craft shows, and through word of mouth. I’ve also done a lot of commissioned pieces making everything from transoms, logos, wedding gifts and even pieces for The Bavarian Chef’s location in Williamsburg (it’s since closed and a different business is there). This is more of a hobby for me, and I want to continue to enjoy it. I work full-time, and doing stained glass is great way for me to escape by going into my studio, turning on my music and create things!”

In 1985, Shipe visited Norte Dame and immediately knew she wanted to learn the art of creating stained glass. In 2000, she got the chance to learn while living in Pennsylvania. She went to her mentor’s studio almost every day and began learning the techniques and creating art.

Over the years, Shipe has created thousands of pieces and said it is hard to pick just one favorite.

“If I have to narrow it down to several, I would choose some Celtic pieces, especially the Celtic Shield Knot. I love the meaning of the knot and the glass I used in the piece; the deep blue/purples that remind me of a starry night, and the opalescent white representing the Milky Way. I also love the Blue Ridge Mountains pieces I’ve created, being inspired by the view from our house! I use textured glass that helps to create all the hills and valleys and variations of colors for depth. I did a ‘quilt patch’ series many years ago, in honor of my great-grandma, and I’m thinking of creating some of the patches I’ve seen on Blue Ridge Barn Quilt Trail!”

When asked if she had any advice for other artists looking to start a business and sell their work, Shipe said “[f]ollow your passion, network and ask for advice from fellow artists. Create things that make you happy and you’re interested in, not just to sell. One of the hardest things for me is pricing my pieces. I need to learn that my time is also valuable and add that into my price. Since it is still mostly a ‘hobby’ I cover the costs of my supplies and a fraction of my time.”

Shipe is currently working on building up her inventory and in talks with a few local shops about selling her work but is currently taking on some commissions through her Facebook page, Melinda Warner Shipe.

Shipe moved to Greene County in 1999 and bought a house in the area a few years later after she and her husband fell in love with the area.

“The people are so kind and wonderful, great neighbors and love the small town feel, and how the community comes together and helps one another- the views of the mountains don’t hurt either and are so inspiring,” she said.

“I love working with my hands, and being able to come up with an idea, make a design and bring it to life,” she shared. “I love all the different kinds of glass, all the colors and textures, how they illuminate when light shines through, and creating something that will bring others joy too! I love being part of people’s celebrations, and creating unique pieces for their occasions that will hopefully get handed down to future generations.”

If you would like to get a piece commissioned by Shipe, reach out to her on Facebook under the name Melinda Warner Shipe.

Editor’s note: This is the second article in a new series highlighting local small business owners and entrepreneurs. If you or someone you know would be interested in being a part, please reach out to me at asnead@greene-news.com!