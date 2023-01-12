Local artist, Cory Ryan, artwork on display at The Stanardsville Station

A professional display system for hanging art and artisanal crafts has just been installed in The Stanardsville Station on Main Street, thanks to a collaboration between the Stanardsville United Methodist Church (owner of the building), The Art Guild of Greene, and several private donor contributions. The hanging system encompasses 55 linear feet of display space in the building and will allow for continued exhibitions of paintings, photographs and artisanal crafts by members of the Art Guild of Greene. Art Guild member Rick Hudson and church members Joel Warren and Dale Ganott spent numerous hours installing the system.

The current exhibitor for the first quarter of 2023 at The Stanardsville Station is Cory Ryan, who is stepping down from her role as President of the Art Guild of Greene after four years leading the organization. Cory has focused her artistic efforts toward the creation of a variety of finely crafted objects, including pine needle baskets, carved and painted decorative gourds, quilling (the art of paper coiling), Mandala dot art, and beaded jewelry. Her extensive display features a selection of each of these items.

Cory Ryan grew up in the Wyoming Valley near Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. After graduating from King’s College in Wilkes-Barre with a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science, she was employed by Metropolitan Life Insurance Company in Clark Summit, PA from 1973-1978. Cory married her husband, Jack Ryan, in 1973 and they have two sons and four grandsons who live in the Charlottesville/ Waynesboro area.

In 1978, the Ryans moved to Richmond, VA and Cory began working for Dominion Energy (then VEPCO). She worked at Dominion until 2009 in the IT department, working initially as an application developer and retiring from a management position after 32 years of service. Cory states that: “Art was always a hobby and my therapy from the stressful IT job.” In retirement, Cory has pursued her passions on a full-time basis. The Ryans moved closer to family in Charlottesville after they retired, settling in Ruckersville in 2015.

This versatile artist enjoys making art on a daily basis to display and sell at a local craft shop, Qute Scraps, in Ruckersville. Cory also teaches a variety of classes, ranging from Mandala Dot Art, Quilling, painting a gourd bowl, and pine needle basketry. These classes are held for the Art Guild of Greene, Albemarle county’s adult learning program, The Center at Belvedere, and at Qute Scraps Handmade Boutique.

Several of Cory’s pieces will also be on display at 2 pm on Sunday, January 15 in the JABA meeting room at the Greene County Library when the Art Guild of Greene holds its annual business meeting and program. Art Guild members have been invited to display samples of their creations, providing members an opportunity to view the wide range of interests of the members of the Guild. Judy Berger will be the guest speaker and will update members with the exciting opportunities available at the Greene Farmers’ Market.

Exhibits at The Stanardsville Station will occur this year on a quarterly basis, with Cory’s work being on display until the end of March. Award-winning photographer Patricia Temples will hang an exhibition of her photographs during April – June. Vyvyan Rundgren will follow in July – September with an exhibition of her hand carved gourds and barn quilts. The final three months of the year will be celebrated with the paintings of the four Ferrante sisters: Dianne, Inez, Toni and Noreen. Previous exhibitions in 2022 included the melted crayon abstracts of Charlottesville artist Sara Gondwe, a summer exhibition by the art teachers from the Greene County schools, and painting exhibitions by Carol Weiss and Patty Hudson.

The Stanardsville Station is operated as a community outreach facility by the Stanardsville United Methodist Church, offering meeting space for local groups and internet capability for area residents. Coffee and packaged snacks are available for purchase and tables are available for sitting and enjoying a cup of coffee with friends. The Station is generally open from 10 – 4 pm Monday – Friday. Local groups can contact Joel Warren at The Station to schedule times for gatherings.