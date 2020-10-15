Library reopens by appointment

Both curbside services and appointments are now operating through the reading garden door to allow for social distancing from the JABA senior center, which also recently reopened its doors near the main library entrance. The reading garden is adjacent to Main Street in Stanardsville.

“We are lucky to have our beautiful reading garden, and we have covered it with a tent canopy for days when it’s raining,” Reese said. “If there are people who have trouble walking around to the reading garden, we will also carry their books out to them and put them in their trunk. People just have to ask about that.”

Whether for curbside or in-person appointments, library staff is happy to help answer questions or pre-checkout materials over the phone to expedite the process.

“We’re always answering the phone if staff are in the branch, even if it’s not during our formal open hours, and we’ll make appointments at any time,” Reese said. “Curbside, we try to schedule that too, because when we know someone’s coming we go ahead and verify who they are on the phone and then we have the materials pre-checked out to them, so it really speeds things along. We’re trying to make that move along quickly and not have people gathering either at the ID window or at our reading garden door where we’re putting materials out, for safety reasons.”