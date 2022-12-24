Letters to Santa

Ruckersville

Elementary School Ms. Meyer’s

Kindergarten class

Dear Sana,

My name is Emma. I am 5. I am wishing scooter and puppy.

Emma Power

Dear Santa,

My name is Andrea Jockic. I am year 2018. I am wing for a toy comper, pants, Polly Pocket.

Andrea Jokic

Dear Santa,

My name is Henry Phipps. I am 5 years old, nice, am wishing for a scooter sonic vic eeyamc, a toy campor.

Henry

Dear Santa,

My name is Shretasi. I am this dolls, puppys, squishmalla.

Shretashi Gurug

Dear Santa,

Vanessa. Am wishing for pens, scooter.

Vanessa Cortez

Dear Santa,

Miriam Alhlwa

Dolls

Dear Santa,

Flynn Morris

Ninja, dgos

Flynn Morris

Dear Santa,

Eva

Puppy ftappynadic ev is princess

Eva

Dear Santa,

My name is Abigail

Clock anactopnstoy

Abigail Lewson

Dear Santa,

I am nice.

Dirt olkodinft bike qn dq rq evr

Jqnsonttqh

Dear Santa,

My name is Bentley. I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for: rchom, fon, dog. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

From, Bentley

Dear Santa,

My name is Thomas. I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for: sonic, sonic 2, sonic 3. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

From, Ders

Dear Santa,

My name is Dalia. I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for: cat, hows, dog. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

From, Dalia

Dear Santa,

My name is Levi. I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for: pokemon, maria, sonic shoes. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

From, Levi

Dear Santa,

My name is gartlbaudgiga. I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for: unnicr, bot, dob. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

From, Aarnlsio Antigua

Dear Santa,

My name is Kenner. I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for: PSF5, Ifon, Nindo. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

From, Kenner

Dear Santa,

My name is Huntershi. I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for: fon, scooter, PS5. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

From, Huntersh

Dear Santa,

My name is Viyam. I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for: shoes, toy store, blanket. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

From, Viyam

Mrs. Gentry’s

kindergarten class Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I am proud to say I kan kolr in the linz. I am working on lrneg haw to red. For Christmas I would like a unicorn stofe.

Love,

Sophia Renne Kirby

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I am proud to say I can ride my bike. I am working on swimig withowt flotes. For Christmas I would like a lazr gun toy.

Love,

Elliott Boardman

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I am proud to say I am god at bego. I am working on lisneg to mi techrs. For Christmas I would like a log truk.

Love,

Tristan

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I am proud to say I decorated my tree. I am working on listening to grown ups. For Christmas I would like a dog stuffed animal.

Love,

Mayra

Dear Santa,

You are nice! Can you please bring me a Nintendo Switch?

Love,

Jase

Dear Santa,

How are your elves? Can you please bring me a dog stuffed animal?

Love,

Victoria

Dear Santa,

I love you! Can I please have a Nerf gun for Christmas?

Love,

Carter

Dear Santa,

Tac u for ol uv yor hrd wrc. Can u brag me a tablet for Crismis ples? U r the best Santa evr and I luv u!

Love,

Theo

Dear Santa,

Mare Crismis! Fac you for giveg ol ov the kids gifs! Kan you pules brag me a big majic mixe wif pupes? I lic yur elfs tay r fune!

Love,

Charlotte Downey

Dear Santa,

I lic you the most! Can you ples brag me a hotweels car and spidrman legos for Crismis? Thac you for brageg evreone gifts.

Love,

Owen

Dear Santa,

My name is Everly. I have been very good this year. I hope you can bring me a puppy stuffed animal for Christmas pretty please. I’ll set out cookies!

From, Everly

Dear Santa,

My name is Jonathan. I have been very good this year. I hope you can bring me a cotton candy maker for Christmas please. I’ll set out cookies!

From, Jonathan

Dear Santa,

My name is Emma. I have been very good this year. I hope you can bring me orbez soveg fot for Crismis prite plez. I’ll set out cookies!

From, Emma

Dear Santa,

My name is Mateo. I have been very good this year. I hope you bring me pow patrol toys for Christmas please Santa. I’ll set out cookies!

From, Mateo

Dear Santa,

My name is Lorelei. I have been very good this year. I hope you can bring me an American Girl doll chair for Christmas pretty please. I’ll set out cookies!

From, Lorelei

Dear Santa,

My name is McKinley. I have been good this year. I hope you bring me a toy train and toy people for Christmas pretty please. I’ll set out cookies!

From, McKinley

Dear Santa,

My name is Julieth. I have been very good this year. I hope you can bring me a play kitchen for Christmas pretty please. I’ll set out cookies!

From, Julieth

Kindergarten class Dear Santa,

My name is Migel. I am 6 years old. I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for: duck, dog, monster Jay. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

From, Miguel

Dear Santa,

My name is Jayce. I am 5 years old. I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for: dirt bike, dog, toy. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

From, Jayce

Dear Santa,

My name is Kinzey. I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for: dog, phone case, dog. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

From, Kinzey

Dear Santa,

My name is Amiae. I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for: doll, phone, guinea pigs. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

From, Amiae

Dear Santa,

My name is Rosalie. I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for: guinea pigs, phone, ballerina doll. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

From, Rosalie

Dear Santa,

My name is Diocna,

I am 5 years old. I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for: Gabby dollhouse, chapstick set, dress. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

From, Diocna

Dear Santa,

My name is Kyry. I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for: sports car, monster truck, TV. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

From, Kyry

Dear Santa,

My name is Holden. I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for: Christmas tree, TV, I love you. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

From, Holden

Dear Santa,

My name is Lucy. I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for: Gabby dollhouse, doll, lollipop. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

From, Lucy

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things:

1. Cleaning

2. Pla

3. Nis to my sistr

My Christmas wishes are:

1. Als dol

2. Dolhaos

3. Bloks

I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Love, Emma

Dear Santa, My name is Amara. I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for: cookies, necklace, dresses. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

From, Amara A.

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things:

1. Calm

2. Team

3. Con

My Christmas wishes are:

1. Sndsis

2. Sr

I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Love, Jackson

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things:

1. Com

2. Team

3. Hal

My Christmas wishes are:

1. Cat

2. Rascar

3. Rasch

I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Love, Wade

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. I have done these nice things:

1. Kolm

2. Hlp

3. F

My Christmas wishes are:

1. Stw

2. Car

3. Krp

I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Love, Aaliyah

Dear Santa,

I have been very good thing year! I have done these nice things:

1. Helpng

2. Firfnlb

3. Clea

My Christmas wishes are:

1. Pblo

2. Ella ps

I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Love, Ella

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things:

1. I bin nice

2. I heop ervepbody

My Christmas wishes are:

1. Toy mostr trck

2. 10 Wislowo sposwan

3. Plopit moct

I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk.

Love, Amina Coleman

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things:

1. Pla with my ffkens

2. Help ffrens

3. Help my momm

My Christmas wishes are:

1. Toys

2. Mrkrs

3. Lagos

I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Love, William

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things:

1. Hep

2. Plea w fres

3. I het mi mom

My Christmas wishes are:

1. Dol

2. Cismis

3. Big toy cor

I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Love, Joelle

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things:

1. Pal w fns

2. Hvo fon

3. Be nis

My Christmas wishes are:

1. TV

2. Fon

3. Romk cr

I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Love, Ellie

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things:

1. Matsdama

2. Thk cat

3. Six

My Christmas wishes are:

1. On

2. One two

3. Looo

I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Love, Jamayaya

Ms. Morris’

1st grade class Dear Santa Claus,

How is Rudolph? How is Mrs. Claus? I am on the nice list because I practiced counting. Santa, can you bring me a kid makeup set, a bracelet set, and a Barbie set. Thank you for everything.

Love,

Amare

Dear Santa Claus,

How do you visit so many houses in one night? How are you? How is Mrs. Claus? How are the elves? How are the reindeer? What kind of cookies do you like? I am on the nice list because I clean my living room. I am on the nice list because when I go to my little cousins’ house I am taking care of them. I play with them. Santa, can I have a Foxy plushie, a Boxy plushie and a Georgie plushie? I left you milk and cookies. I left treats for the reindeer. I love you.

Love,

Ava

Dear Santa Claus,

How does your magic work? How are you? Did you go on vacation this year? I am on the nice list because I clean my room. Santa, I would like a doll, glasses and books. Thanks for all of the presents last year. I love you, Santa.

Love,

Bryanna

Dear Santa Claus,

Do you give presents to everyone? How are the elves? I am on the nice list because I help my mom. Santa, will you bring me a Christmas tree, a unicorn doll and a baby doll? I left treats for the reindeer. I left you milk and cookies. I love you.

Love you,

Emery

Dear Santa Claus,

How does your beard get so long? How do you choose the elves? I am on the nice list because I clean the living room. Santa, can I have a Gabby doll house, a Christmas necklace and Gabby friends? I love you, Santa.

Love you,

Emma

Dear Santa Claus,

How do the reindeer fly? Do you eat all of the cookies? Do you shave your bear in the summer? I am on the nice list because I never lie and help clean my room. Santa, I would like Pokemon cards, Roblox cards and crystals. I loved my presents last year.

Love,

Emmanuel

Dear Santa Claus,

How does your beard get so long? Do you shave in the summer? Why do the elves help you? We moved to a new house this year. I am on the nice list because I help my dad carry the groceries. Santa, can you bring me Rainbow High mansion, toy Santa and Shadow High dolls? I love you, Santa. Thank you for the gifts last year.

Love Hallie

Dear Santa Claus,

How do you visit all of the houses? What is your favorite cookies? What is your favorite color? I am on the nice list because I helped clean the house and put up the tree. Santa, will you bring me a play makeup set, a red teddy bear and a Barbie house? Thank you for everything!

Love,

Jennifer

Dear Santa Claus,

Do you vacation with your reindeer? How does your magic work? Did you go on vacation this year? I share with my sisters Jamaya and Lamaya. Santa, I would like Thomas toy, Paw Patrol Fire truck, and Blaze and Machine Big Rig. I left you milk and cookies.

Love,

Jeremiah

Dear Santa Claus,

How do the elves make toys? Do you give presents to everyone? I am on the nice list because I helped my friend clean up a big mess. I would like to have Robux, Ghostey and a 64-count box of crayons. Thank you for all of the presents last year.

Love,

Joyal

Dear Santa,

How is Rudolph? How is Mrs. Claus? Did you like the cookies I left you? How are the reindeer? How are the elves? How are the elves doing with the toys? I am on the nice list because I use manners. Santa, I would like a Lego set, dinosaur toys and a remote control car. I love you, Santa.

Love, Leo

Dear Santa,

How are you? How is Mrs. Claus? How are the elves? How are the reindeer? How is Rudolph?

I am on the nice list because I tell the truth. Santa, I would like a Lanky box plushie, Lanky box mystery box and Bluey toys. Thank you for all of the presents last year. I love you, Santa.

Love,

Mia

Dear Santa Claus,

Do you like star cookies? How do you all deliver all of the presents? Can I go to your house? I am on the nice list because I listen to my mom and dad. Santa, will you bring me a big Barbie house, a toy bunny and a pink teddy bear? Thank you for the presents last year.

Love,

Noelia

Dear Santa Claus,

How do the elves make the toys? Do you shave your beard? I am on the nice list because I help my family. Santa, will you bring me a toy puppy, a necklace and a Nintendo? I love you. I left you milk and cookies.

Love,

Nora

Dear Santa Claus,

How do you visit so many houses? What kind of milk do you like? I am on the nice list because I help my mom and dad. Santa, I would like Pokemon cards, Roblox cards and Orbeezs. I love Santa. I left you milk and cookies.

Love,

Raul

Dear Santa Claus,

You are a great person. You are the best too. I love you, Santa. I am on the nice list because I clean my room. Santa, will you bring me a 3D headset, a Sonic Frontiers game and an iPhone? I left you milk and cookies.

Love,

Takao

Dear Santa Claus,

How is Rudolph? How are the elves? How is Mrs. Claus? How are you? I am on the nice list because I clean the windows. I would like to have Nike shoes, an elf on the shelf and a LOL pencil pouch. Thank you for all the presents last year.

Love,

Valeri

Ms. Campbell’s

2nd grade class Dear Santa,

I want a cat and Jordans 4 size 1 and tickets to go to Mexico and Miami and a husky and a purfume for my mom and I want a nintindo swich.

Love,

Adriana

Dear Santa,

I want a oculus and nrfe gun.

Love,

Ny’cere

Dear Santa,

I want a little dirt bike and a PS5. Thank you Santa.

Love,

Justin

Dear Santa,

I want legos. Can I have slime? You are nice.

Love,

Dailyn

Dear Santa,

I want a purple stuffed animal. Can I have a hermit crab? I want a kitten. Thank you for the gifts.

Love,

Colton

Dear Santa,

I want a new guitar and a new dog and I want a new laptop.

Love,

Ostinx

Dear Santa,

I want shopkin for my sistr. I want perfume for my mom. For my dad I want a shirt. My cusin wants trains. Your clothes are butifyl. My dad said I can have a puppy.

Love,

Cynthia

Dear Santa,

I want nikes and a tablet with a pen too and two tickets Miami. Whiy do you war red and white and why do rodof go in the frut? Thank you.

Love,

Isaia

Dear Santa,

I want emo girl stuf. Why do you where red? You are very sweet. I want a black water bottle.

Love,

Dallas

Dear Santa,

I want new heelys. Why do you wer red Santa? You are kind and I want a pink dress.

Love,

Summer

Dear Santa,

I want a new ipad for if I go to Texas. I can watch sufen and I want 2 elf. Why do you wear red. You are the kidies Santa.

Love,

Presleigh

Dear Santa,

I want pencils. I want Barbie. I want American girl doll.

Love,

Uselah

Dear Santa,

I want a new tree and I want a new Jordans 4. I want a new cup and a new iPhone 14. I want a bacpac and and a new whistle.

Love,

Jacob

Dear Santa,

I want a PS5 for Christmis. Why do you have Rudolf in the frunt? Thank you for the gifts.

Love,

Levi

Dear Santa,

Can I have a Jordan and PS5 please and TV? I love you.

Love,

Dylan A.

Ms. Synder’s

2nd grade class Dear Santa,

Im sorry if this is bad but im in more of the middle of naghty and nice and my Chrismass wish is for it to snow and for everybody to be happy.

From, Genevieve

Dear Santa,

Thank you for giveing me presents evrey Christmas. You are the best person in the world and the North Pole and I like the elfs they are so cute.

From, Ava

Dear Santa,

I don’t think a lot of people do this because I am writing a thank you letter. Cuz I don’t thik a lot of people do this. I hope you like this letter. Cuz I know you and the elves do a lot of work. I appreciate everything you and your elves.

From, Sofie Street

Dear Santa,

Thank you for all you do I am so grearfull I hope I am on the nice list this year my Chrismas wish is to end world hongr and Rose Red is doing a great job and Bubba thay are the best and Poppy the kids in my class love her. She is so nice. I hope you like my coloring.

From, Atlas Hawkins

Nathanael Greene

Primary School Mrs. K. Shifflett’s

1st grade class Dear Santa,

I love your rander. Pnes brig me a brbe campr. I love you.

Love, Carter

Dear Santa,

I love your redre. I will leev cooces and milk. Ples giv me a Nerf gun. I love you.

Love, Sawyer

Dear Santa,

Thac you for givi prests. I wil giv you cuces and milc. Ples giv me a remote car adn a scatbrd.

Love, Dayton

Dear Santa, I love your boots. I leev cookes and milk for you. Ples bring me a Lol doill. Have a great Chismis.

Love, Kimberly

Dear Santa,

Thac you for giving prets. I will giv coles and milc. Pes bring me Barbie camper. Hop you love my cooes.

Love, Gypsy

Dear Santa,

I love you and Rodof. I will lef carets for you rander. Ples brinog a phon. Do not eat to many cookies. I hop you love my cookies.

Love, Eleyna

Dear Santa,

I love you. I will lef food for the randdeers. Ples bring me cars. I wut mosrchruck. Dont eat to much cooks.

Love, Case

Dear Santa,

I liek uyu Ssand tracr. Ples breng me a trehas. I wil lev uy cace and milc.

Love, Brycen

Dear Santa,

Santa I love you. Your give gifts. I love your rerer. Ples will you bring me a havbrd. Thak you for prezis.

Love, Carleigh

Dear Santa,

I likyra your render. Pez brirng me a remot cuntrol cr. I wil lev yo cuces and milc.

Love, Gordon

Dear Santa,

Think you for the presents. Please bring me a now pone. I will leve you milk and kokes. Hov a safe trip.

Love, Lucas

Dear Santa,

I like you peslike. Pes beg me a brbe cmp. I will giv you coes.

Love, Josalyn

Dear Santa,

Tha you for given me precets. Ples brregn me ol u elf cookes. I liek yor elfs.

Love, Brant Lee

Dear Santa,

I like your randeer. I will get caritts for the randeer. Plse get me a PS5. I love you.

Love, Brody

Dear Santa,

I love your raindeers. I will give your raindeers some carrits. I wood like a haverbord. I hope that you have a safe trip.

Love, Riley

Mrs. Gorbea’s

2nd grade class Dear Santa,

How are the rindder my fafert is roodoff. Haw was your flite last yere? I am god theis yere too. I want a dog.

Your friend, D’mari

Dear Mr and Mrs Claus,

How was your flight last year? How is Mrs Claus? I am 7 years old. How are Dashe, Dancer, Brancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner, Blitz, Rudoleh?

Have a safe flight, Avery H.

Dear Mr. and Mrs. Claus,

How are the reindeer? Thank you for the presents. I like to play soccer. I would like a dartboard.

Your friend, Santiago

Dear Santa,

How was your flight last year> What do you like to do? I have been good this year. I want a bike. Merry Christmas.

Have a safe flight, Latevius

Dear Santa,

I love you Santa how are Rudolph, Dasher, Pancer, Vieken, Donner, Blitzen. Some toys. Have been very good.

Sincerety, Laiken

Dear Santa,

I like it when you give us presents. How is Mrs. Claus doing? I am 7 and my name is Brydyn. I want a lego set.

Merry Christmas, Brydyn

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas Santa. How is Rudolph doing? I am seven years old, I love playing soccer. I want a new computer game. Merry Christmas.

Have a good flight, Bryce

Dear Santa,

How was your flight last year? How are the reindeer doing. I am 7 and I love rocks. I want to be happy and every one else.

Merry Christmas, Addy

Dear Santa,

How was your fligh last year? Was it good? How are the elves and the deer doing? How is Mrs. Claus? I have been making you something special for a little while. I would like Legos and headphones. Have a good flight.

Merry Christmas, Tyler

Dear Mr and Mrs Claus,

Thank you for the presents you gave to me. How are you Santa Claus. I like soccer. I want a PS4. Merry Christmas

Have a safe flight, Axel

Dear Santa,

Thank you Santa. Are you having a good time? I am in second grade I love soccer. I would like a x-dox.

Best wishis, George

Dear Santa,

I wish you a Merry Christmas. You will be the star of the night. How are the raindeer. I’m very nice to my friends. I want a blue and pink stuffed toy cat.

Merry Christmas, Violet

Dear Mr. and Mrs. Claus,

I love you Santa Claus, I love soccer. I want a dog. What do you like to do for Christmas?

Thank you, Jesse

Dear Mr. and Mrs. Claus,

I like your presents. Did you have a good flight? I like to play socr? I wot a dirt bike.

Merry Christmas, Lucas

Hello Santa!

How are Dasher, Dancer, Prance, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner and Blitzen? I’m in 2nd grade. I am 7 yeats old and I love to watch YouTube! For Christmas I want a computur, a YouTube channel, and Mario Party. Have a safe flight.

Yours truly, sincerely, Madeline

Dear Mr. and Mrs. Claus,

Merry Chrimas! How are Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Comet, Cupid, Donner, Blitzen, Vixen and Rudolph? I’m in second grade! I would like tikets to Disneyland please. Merry Christmas.

From, Samantha

Ms. Haugh’s

2nd grade class Dear Santa,

Thank you for giving me presints. Is clos your last name? I like jeeps. I want a pocitnife.

Sincerely, Jude

Dear Santa,

I love you. I have two sisters. Do you have dotar? I really want a Barbie.

Your truly, Zariah

Dear Santa,

I love you so much. I’m happe. How old are you Santa? I want a nintendo switch.

Merry Christmas, Chloe

Dear Santa,

I lik you so much. What is your hous culr? I love my mom. I really want a Xbox.

Your friend, Weston

Dear Santa,

I like how you wear red. What does Mrs. Clos do? I like long car trips. I want a PS5 for Christmas.

Merry Christmas, Ky

Dear Santa,

I love your chose. Do you know were I live? I love candy. I would love a netindo switch, a long charger, a new phone, pokemon cards.

Have a jolly Christmas, George

Dear Santa,

I love your outfit. I’m in second grade! What do you do when all the presents are made? I would like LOL dolls and a cry baby.

Your friend, Amber

Dear Santa,

Thank you for presents last year, how did you get your magic? I am 7 years old, I want puzzles, phone with a pen.

Merry Christmas, Syian

Dear Santa,

You are the best. Do you have a rander named Rudolf? I love rander. I want red slime and pink rain high dol.

Love, Keira

Dear Santa,

Thanck you for being nice. How do you get prensts. I want a horse.

Love, Breleigh

Dear Santa,

You are nice! Do you like kids? I have been good this year. I would like a 3d glu pen.

Love, Syncire

Dear Santa,

You are the best. Do you have a son? I am very nice. I really want a dog.

Your friend, De’Andre

Dear Santa,

Helo Santa. How do der fly? I am sevin yers old. I want a rc sub.

Have a safe flight, Zeke

Dear Santa,

I love the presents you bring me. Are you real? I have green eyes. I would like sqush mellows.

Love, Ramona

Dear Santa,

I like your berd. How do you get presents. I like the color red and orang. I want a PS5.

Love, Kolton

Ms. Dofflemyer’s

3rd grade class Dear Santa,

You are the best. Do you like ice cream? I like doing danting. I wood like a puppy. I wood like a skat bord and high hills.

Thake you, Callia

Dear Santa,

Thank you for gevining us presets. How do you get to all of those houses in one the night time. I like sports a lot, I like baseball, football, kickball. I want money, baseball, cap, pokemon, baseball game for my PS4 and baseball cards. This is my letr to Santa.

Lucas

Dear Santa,

Thak you for crismis santa old are you. I love all anmals for Crismis. I want a gozilla and king kog oso cing adoru.

Jace

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa. I like you because you give gifts. I have one good frie no name is Jace. I like foot ball. Hon old are you? I like to get a PS5 pokemon kick stayd and a Merf gun.

Jace

Dear Santa,

You’re part of the holidays. I am a star star for November. All of the cow, cat squshmallo.

Dear Santa,

You are the best. Are you nice at the North Poll? I like to play video games. I would like v-bucks and a cumporstation. Thank you.

Camden

Dear Santa,

I have a question, wich elf is you’re favorite elf? Let me tell you something, I enjoy sushi because the inside is basicly heaven. Almost done for Christmas I would like a loft bed.

Dear Santa,

Your awsom becaus u give every good kid gifts. I have a stepdad. Why do you come through the chimny? I want a hoverbord, a slime kit and a new tablet. I also want a kittn and a new puppy that is what I want for Christmas. Thanks for what I get for Christmas.

Dear Santa,

I like your hat. Why do you go on the rofe? I have dirty blonde hair. A dog for my self this is what I want for Christmas.

Dear Santa,

I love your raindeers. I am thankful for what you give me. Why do you say hohoho? Also I have blonde hairy kitten. Can I have slime, iPad, shoes. Thank you for what you do.

Dear Santa,

I want a pet bunny. Quick questein why do you eat so many cookies? I want a bunny lesh, an bunny cage and salt and vinegar pringles.

Dear Santa,

I love your suit. Why do you have to wear a hat. I have u preintes, a hole family, a phone and pens and pencils.

Dear Santa,

I will beleive in you. Do you love hot choclit? I love socar. I wut a pupy.

Dear Santa,

You are so sweet. How do you eat so many cookies in one day. I like reading a lot. Pega hair, a bible, skincare, 100 gift cards to dunkin donuts, keychain and jewery are things I want. Happy holidays.

Dear Santa,

I hope you have a nice Chrismas. Were is your factory? I like to play football. I would like a netindo swich pleas!!!

Dear Santa,

You are soooooo nice. Who is your favorite reindeer. I love to play football. I want legos, army men, WWE stuff, pokemon card, and hot wheels cars and tracks. Thank you for all that you do.

Dear Santa,

Your cool becus you can fly. How do you gat a loose berds. I play soccer. I want a loo $ Xbox and a toy. This is wut I love abot Chimas.

Dear Santa,

Hello Santa! How I love the presents you give! I have so many present I cant keep them straight!

Sinceirly, Edric

Dear Santa,

I like your red suit. How do your reindeer fly? I’m a big fan of Christmas. I want two seahorses, a clown fish, food for the fishes and a 35 gallon tank. Happy holidays.

Lane

Dear Santa,

I love you Santa and you are nids. I love to play with my dogs. I want a minbrin.

Dear Santa,

I like you berause you brans me gifts. I am a mice peisen. How are you?

Ms. LaRosa’s

3rd grade class I have been failing my test so I just want a few idams all I want for Chrismas is a drawn set, a new key bard, PS5, skat bard, ati jardis pakeymon cards, and much more but this is it.

Love, Ethan

Dear Santa,

This is what I want for Cristmas. A toy car, Ollie owi tow, dino, book and putty.

Love, Michael

Dear Santa,

Hello Saint Nick I love you so much! How long have you been Santa. Something about me is I play baseball. Something I want for Christmas is roblox!

Love, Hartley

Dear Santa,

I really like your bright red outfit. I also hope you enjoy the cookies I give you and what I want from you is a fluffy blanket.

Love, Nevaeh

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I woud like a japunes sword. I woud also like a long bow and elvin dagrs.

Love, Aksef

Dear Santa,

I need a Nitindo swich and that is all you bbtgvggt mgit. I’ll read a book Suntiows. I’ll wear a shrt and a pair of soks and by. I really want a Pokemon cards and a big big sprisseigs.

Love, Jumez

Dear Santa,

I need a new dress, a new pants. I’ll read Dogma, Poler Express, Pigge and elafat. I’ll wear pretty, tie die dress and a black pants. I really want slime, mine brands, fidgets, strest ball, sqishmelos.

Love, Kari

Dear Santa,

I need am I need a miny narf gun. I’ll read i read pokemon and foot ball. I’ll wear hudy addisdis. I really want foot ball cards.

Love, You are the best

Dear Santa,

I need skin care stuff hair die maby just not stain died more soft blanket. I’ll read Diery of the wimpy kid, dog man are dragon girls. I’ll wear bellbotoms jeans pants legings shorts short sleav long sleav tanktop. I really want more close a dog toys softball stuff bellbotoms and hair stuff.

Love, Laiven

Dear Santa,

I need things for hunting. I’ll read diary of a wimpy kid and dork diarys. I’ll wear bell botoms and cute shirts. I really want slime and cenedic sand.

Love, Layton

Dear Santa,

I need a dog. I’ll read math. I really want a cat.

Love, Mary

Dear Santa,

I need a lamp for the night for I can sleep. I’ll read Dog Man. I’ll wear a shurt and a skrte. I really want lotes of toy and a home for I can go in it.

Love, Yacci

Dear Santa,

I need a crunpet and fone. I’ll read a comic book. I’ll wear a stfants bootcut jes and bex dades. I really want a fore self eleyesodr brte bike.

Love, Noah

Dear Santa and Ms Clas,

I wunt a ifon 14 prow max ples and a fone kase and a PS5 and a fake hose persing kit, makeup and lots of it, ereings pleas and a catacs and more perflom pleas and a foreweler 100 doler bill 10000000000 00000000000000 dolers pleas.

Dear Santa,

You’re cool are you real on good dt games I want a cuphead hodie and jackseingtin blanket bye.

Tyson

Dear Santa,

I wish that I had a vr set but my family dont have anofe monye so can you give me a vr set pls I love them so much and I hope ive been a good girl. Vr set is one of my dream tings so pls give me a vr set plz plz plz I have been rely good lately so plz can you give me a vr set plz plz plz plz plz

Dear Santa,

I wolied like a Xbox and a bunch of pokemon.

Dear Santa,

I want a new phone my phone is laat it wont let me do anything. And I want a big cut plush and a big wolf plush and a big fox plush. And i love your elfs. So what did anael sut on and please dont send me caul. Your elfs are funny and please was I good. I am sorry for my beavore I really sorry and I love you so much Santa.

Dear Santa,

I really like your cote Santa. Hi my name is Leightyn and i like the coloers red white and green. Do you have girl rirndeers. Things i want foe Chrismas are a OMG doll and wings of fire the graphic novels.

Love, Leightyn

Dear Santa,

I love your shirt! How was last year? Well my name is Josie I am 9 years old. For Christmas I want a iPhone 14. I want a Wednesday wig and costume.

From, Josie

Dear Santa,

I love your elfs and reindeer. U and Ms. Clause are so kind. How do u get your magic

Love, Taylor

Dear Santa,

I wunte 100,000 dollars. I love lfl a flipponiol puppy and that’s all and day the way in give milk and cokys at my house! Marry Charistmis.

Dear Santa,

I like your hat. Whats your favrote ranideer? My favrote coler is green. I would like a OMG doll and a puppy corn.

Dear Santa,

I like your hat. Im crit. Wat ear you dowing lols and iphon 13.

From, Olivia

Dear Santa,

I like your clos. Why do you have a long berd. I am 9. Maby a laptop.

From, Ashlyn

Dear Santa,

I like youer coat. I like blae whats you’er favrit cookis I wold like drawing ipad pen

Dear Santa,

You are the no mim beginning ever Im ac I you far the sest biy.

Mrs. Weymouth’s

3rd grade class Sant,

What is yoar favrit coock. Whow fast do the rinedere go. What is yoar fruit dringk

Love, Grayson

Dear Santa,

Hi! Merry Christmas! How manny elfs do you have? Are you my friend? I have very short hair and it turns red in the winter. I want a phone. Have a good Christmas Santa!

Love, Cadence

Dear Sana,

Hi how are you doing? I have a queston how do you olift all if thes gifts to evre won in the wrld? Did you know my grat gate grandfathr was in wrld war. Mare Christmuse.

Der Santa,

I like novaput randees. I my name is Knoxx and my fav culer is blue. Hav yor randear befor! I socrnatbiec. Bye Satu

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa. I wander how your raindeer can keep your sled up. I love to listin to music. I want a Lilo & Stich blanket. I want a Lilo & Stich necklace. And some Taylor Swift and Britney Spears CDs. I hope I get these things for Christmas.

Dear Santa,

This xmis I hope you give me a 2 pack ofe pixy ers and can you give my famuly a elf to wock us to mack shor we bahave. I hope you have a mary xmis.

I love you Santa. How mine cukes bo you eat a nite. I love my elf roze.

Dear Setu,

I wish you a merey crismis. I have diybetes. Wate is your favrit calres. Sgwshes and a cedord. I hop you have a merey crismis.

Dear Santa,

What do you do when it’s not December and you arent working? My name is McKinley and I have two brothers. I would like a phone, nede hall and scooter please. I hope you have a merry Chrismas.

Thank you, McKinley

Dear Santa,

I hope you are going to have a great Christmas. I want to ask for some things this year i would like some sweaters and Barbie cloths for boys and girls and six Rainbow High dolls, Barbie camper, 5 Barbie cars, 2 boys and 4 girls of barbies.

Love, Kendra

Deer Santa,

You no I rele do not like asking for a lot. This yere haw meny elfs do you have? Ok now I am going to tell you suming addawt me. I love anmuls. Now I am going to tel you wut I want for Christmas. I wood like a scodre, phone and ove gun. I wes you a merry Christmas!

Dear Santa,

Hello my name is Leegan. I am 8 years old. This year I want a drone and candy canes. Why do you give stuff to people. Do your elves speak another language.

Love, Leegan

Dear Santa,

I help yawe had a nice reds so far! How did you get so fat? Was it the cookies or are skinny. My name is Noah and I like listening to music. For Chritsmas I want cand thats al. I want you to have a goodme Chritmas.

Hall is yer hdn going stu. Hall muct to you wad and ndl that dr you stu was it the cusdy. I like to be men and I want it cddy you that kidy. I whut cddy you that kid.

Dear Santa,

Santa I have you hard a holly jolly Christmas. I have always wonderd how many elfs you have I want a ipad I love horses sooo much have a good Christmas.

To Santa,

Your cool how dooes yore magic woof and I want gawse for Chrismis and frick the color red.

From Eli