Legionnaire of the Year: Post 128 member earns local, district & regional awards

Pat Sherwood has made a difference at American Legion Post 128 in Stanardsville and last week he was honored as Legionnaire of the Year—not only for the Post, but also for District 13 and for the Northern Region.

“The first words he said to me were ‘I would like to serve as the building manager and all that entails’,” said Post 128 Commander Peter DeForth. “I’m awarding him the Legionnaire of the Year pin for his hat; only one person a year gets that and only if the commander thinks they’re worthy.”

Sherwood said he knew nothing about the nomination until he was notified.

“I had no idea I’d been nominated,” he said. “I’m surprised and humbled.”

Sherwood and his wife, Rosemary, moved to Ruckersville three years ago from New Jersey. He worked in New York City all his working life, first for the architectural firm Skidmore, Owings and Merrill and then for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey as the manager of the 3D models. Sherwood was in the World Trade Center in 1993 for the bombing, and on the 73rd floor on Sept. 11, 2001 when the plane hit.

No one thought it was intentional, at first, he said. Once the second plane hit, however, they knew. He was one of the lucky ones to make it out. In 2017, he retired and they moved to Greene to be closer to their daughter, Sue, and her family. Their other daughter lives in England and has a place in North Carolina they stay at when they come to visit.

Sherwood joined Post 128 roughly two years ago. He fought in Vietnam in 1968-69 and got out of the Army in 1971.