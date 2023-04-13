“Emergency ballots were supplied to the Stanardsville precinct and all voters who wished to vote were able to do so,” shared the Electoral Board in a letter to the editor. The full version of this letter can be found on page four of the paper. “All emergency ballots are certified prior to dissemination to a precinct. The emergency ballots were required to be hand counted so those voting with an emergency ballot placed their ballots in the secure ‘emergency bins’. All of the hand counted ballots were verified by three (3) different officers of election and an observer from one of the candidates was present while the votes were tabulated. Voters at each precinct also had the option to use the ADA machine (for voters with visual, hearing, and/or writing challenges) to vote. This machine produces a ballot with the voter’s choices. The ballot is then placed in the same voting machine utilized by all voters. One voter took advantage of using this system instead of the emergency ballot at the Stanardsville precinct.”