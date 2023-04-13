A high number of local voters headed out to the polls last week for the special election for Clerk of Court with over 2,400 votes being cast.
In fact, there was such a high turnout that one precinct ran out of ballots in the afternoon, leading the Electoral Board to have to print more ballots. However, everyone was still able to cast their vote.
“Emergency ballots were supplied to the Stanardsville precinct and all voters who wished to vote were able to do so,” shared the Electoral Board in a letter to the editor. The full version of this letter can be found on page four of the paper. “All emergency ballots are certified prior to dissemination to a precinct. The emergency ballots were required to be hand counted so those voting with an emergency ballot placed their ballots in the secure ‘emergency bins’. All of the hand counted ballots were verified by three (3) different officers of election and an observer from one of the candidates was present while the votes were tabulated. Voters at each precinct also had the option to use the ADA machine (for voters with visual, hearing, and/or writing challenges) to vote. This machine produces a ballot with the voter’s choices. The ballot is then placed in the same voting machine utilized by all voters. One voter took advantage of using this system instead of the emergency ballot at the Stanardsville precinct.”
Ultimately, Ashby Lamb-Gomez, who has been serving as interim Clerk of Court for the past several months, won the election with over 50 percent of the votes.
In total, 2,412 votes were cast, Lamb-Gomez received 1,306, Steve Keene received 662 and Jaime Henshaw Morris received 443.
This was the third time Keene has run for this office, running in 2015 and 2019 against Brenda Morris Compton and Susan E. Duckworth, who was removed from office.
Lamb-Gomez will serve in this position only until the end of 2023 but will have a chance to run again for the full term this November.