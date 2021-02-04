Jury trials set to resume

There have been no jury trials in Greene County for almost a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that’s about to change.
Greene County Circuit Court was granted permission to start jury trials by a three-judge panel of the Supreme Court of Virginia in a letter dated Jan. 20, 2021. Each locality had to submit COVID-19 mitigation plans for the panel before jury trials could begin.
The Supreme Court of Virginia on March 16, 2020, ordered a judicial emergency that suspended non-emergency court proceedings—originally for 21 days—and has renewed that declaration 16 times, most recently on Jan. 19, 2021. Only localities that have been approved by the panel are able to hold jury trials. As of press time, roughly 84 of the 120 localities have submitted COVID-19 mitigation plans and been approved to begin jury trials once again.
“I want to thank (Greene County) Circuit Court Clerk Susan Birckhead and her deputy circuit court clerks, Sheriff Steve Smith and his deputies, the defense bar and my deputy commonwealth’s attorneys for all of their hard work and input in the preparation of the Greene County jury plan,” said Greene County Commonwealth’s Attorney Edwin Consolvo. “Upon entering, jurors will notice changes to how the courtroom is set up. This new layout is designed to ensure the health and safety of everyone, while maintaining the functionality of the court.”
Birckhead said as it stands right now the court’s first jury trial will convene on March 9 at 9:30 a.m. Jury summonses were mailed out this week for the term of court that begins Feb. 8, she said.
Part of Greene’s mitigation plan is to not utilize the jury box; instead, jurors will sit on the benches in the gallery of the courtroom, spaced six feet apart. Instead of jury deliberations occurring in the small jury room, they will take place in the Greene County General District Courtroom downstairs. If that’s not available, deliberations will be done in the circuit court and everyone else will be asked to leave. Jurors can expect to answer health-related questions and all persons entering the courtroom will have their temperature taken and masks must be worn at all times.
“Things will be quite different in the courtroom with our space limitations,” Birckhead said. “The need for social distancing will limit the number of seats for the audience, and as such there will be an area provided where the trial can be viewed remotely. One of the (modular) buildings that were added last year behind the courthouse complex will have a television in it where the public can view the trial. The court will make adjustments as necessary to ensure the safety of all who participate in the trials.”
Consolvo said he expects some adjustments when trials begin, but he’s ready to move forward.
“I look forward to returning to the traditional manner in which our court system functions, whereby the voices of our community will be heard as jurors,” he said. “The freeze on jury trials that was necessary for the past several months has resulted in several scheduled criminal and civil jury trials being delayed.”
The trial for Robert Webster, who was charged with allegedly murdering Brian Keith Dudley in 2019, was most recently moved from last week to a start date of May 25. David Totten, who was charged in 2018 with alleged sexual crimes against four minors, is scheduled to begin his trial March 16. His second trial for alleged crimes against one minor is scheduled for May 24. Armando Vega Jr. was arrested and charged with allegedly having sex with a minor less than 13 years old in 2019. His trial is scheduled to begin June 16.
To view the full mitigation plan for Greene County Circuit Court, visit http://www.vacourts.gov/news/items/covid/rjt_greene_cc.pdf.