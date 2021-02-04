Jury trials set to resume

Birckhead said as it stands right now the court’s first jury trial will convene on March 9 at 9:30 a.m. Jury summonses were mailed out this week for the term of court that begins Feb. 8, she said.

Part of Greene’s mitigation plan is to not utilize the jury box; instead, jurors will sit on the benches in the gallery of the courtroom, spaced six feet apart. Instead of jury deliberations occurring in the small jury room, they will take place in the Greene County General District Courtroom downstairs. If that’s not available, deliberations will be done in the circuit court and everyone else will be asked to leave. Jurors can expect to answer health-related questions and all persons entering the courtroom will have their temperature taken and masks must be worn at all times.

“Things will be quite different in the courtroom with our space limitations,” Birckhead said. “The need for social distancing will limit the number of seats for the audience, and as such there will be an area provided where the trial can be viewed remotely. One of the (modular) buildings that were added last year behind the courthouse complex will have a television in it where the public can view the trial. The court will make adjustments as necessary to ensure the safety of all who participate in the trials.”