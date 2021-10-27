Judge suspends part of contempt sentence

The brother of murder victim Sara Hammond was in Greene County Circuit Court Tuesday after being held in contempt of court during Monday’s proceedings.
Brandon Wade Shifflett, 18, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Monday, Oct. 25, to Hammond’s killing on Dec. 1, 2020, when he shot her in the chest, according to Greene County Commonwealth’s Attorney Edwin Consolvo.
Judge Claude Worrell II said he brought Dominique Perkins back to court on Tuesday so he could understand why he was incarcerated and why he found Perkins in contempt of court.
Worrell said it’s the court’s responsibility to keep everyone in court safe, including the defendants in custody. He added that Shifflett was essentially defenseless as his wrists were cuffed to his waist and his ankles were shackled together.
“I can’t have people running through the courtroom chasing after defendants in custody,” Worrell said. “You were an immediate danger to him.”
Worrell told Perkins he didn’t have to speak but if he wanted to he had permission.
“I’m human. I reacted off emotion,” Perkins said. “I let a lot of people down … that need my support. I can’t take it back, but I do apologize for my actions.”
Worrell said he appreciated the apology.
“I can’t go backward and give you a do-over,” Worrell said. “We do have another date for sentencing.”
Worrell added that he wouldn’t keep Perkins from the Jan. 18 date as circuit court is a public process and he’s welcome to be there, but that he must “follow the general rules of decorum.”
“I understand people getting caught up in emotion,” Worrell said. “It can’t have been easy for anybody to be here; it had to be hard.”
The sentence for summary contempt of court is 10 days in jail. Worrell said Perkins could be released at 9 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 29, adding that the balance of the sentence would be decided after Shifflett’s Jan. 18 sentencing. He said depending on Perkins’s behavior that day, he would vacate the suspended time.
“You want to talk about defenseless,” Perkins said to Worrell. “My sister was defenseless; she didn’t have a gun.”
After Worrell said he understood, Perkins asked if he’d had a sibling that was murdered. Worrell said he did not, but knew from his time as a lawyer that no one deserved to be killed.
“I understand, at least as somebody who has dealt” with the situations, Worrell said.
According to Virginia statute §18.2-456, judges may punish summarily for contempt when the misbehavior is in the presence of the court or so near thereto as to interrupt court; violence or threats of violence to a judge, officer of the court, juror, witness or party going to, attending or returning from court; insulting language to a judge in respect to proceeding had or to be had in such court or used in his presence and intended for his hearing in respect to such proceeding; misbehavior of an officer of the court in official duties; and disobedience or resistance of an officer of the court, juror, witness or other person to any lawful process, judgement or order of the court.