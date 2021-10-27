Judge suspends part of contempt sentence

“I can’t go backward and give you a do-over,” Worrell said. “We do have another date for sentencing.”

Worrell added that he wouldn’t keep Perkins from the Jan. 18 date as circuit court is a public process and he’s welcome to be there, but that he must “follow the general rules of decorum.”

“I understand people getting caught up in emotion,” Worrell said. “It can’t have been easy for anybody to be here; it had to be hard.”

The sentence for summary contempt of court is 10 days in jail. Worrell said Perkins could be released at 9 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 29, adding that the balance of the sentence would be decided after Shifflett’s Jan. 18 sentencing. He said depending on Perkins’s behavior that day, he would vacate the suspended time.

“You want to talk about defenseless,” Perkins said to Worrell. “My sister was defenseless; she didn’t have a gun.”

After Worrell said he understood, Perkins asked if he’d had a sibling that was murdered. Worrell said he did not, but knew from his time as a lawyer that no one deserved to be killed.

“I understand, at least as somebody who has dealt” with the situations, Worrell said.