Judge: RSA not immune from G.C. lawsuit

A Greene County Circuit Court judge ruled Monday evening that the county has the right to seek court intervention in its contracts dispute with the Rapidan Service Authority (RSA). The boards of supervisors of Madison, Greene and Orange counties formed RSA in 1969 to provide water and sewer services to residents. More than 50 years later, Greene County formally requested to leave the partnership.

Hon. Judge Claude Worrell II denied RSA’s Plea in Bar that said the jurisdiction is not proper because RSA has sovereign immunity.

According to Virginia Code section §15.2-14-5, “members of governing bodies of any locality or political subdivision and members of boards, commissions, agencies and authorities thereof are immune from lawsuits arising from the exercise or failure to exercise their discretionary or governmental authority.” However, they are not immune if there is willful misconduct or gross negligence.

Until July 2020, RSA had billed facility fees per an agreement with Greene County beginning in 2015. At the July 2020 meeting, the RSA Board of Members voted to end facility fee billing and to have all water hook-up fees submitted directly to RSA instead of the county. The two Greene County representatives voted against the change, but it passed 4-2.