Judge: RSA fees not illegal

In a letter dated June 23 from Taylor to Virginia Resources Authority—the holder for RSA’s bonds—Taylor said the county takes the future of water and sewer service in Greene “most seriously.”

“It is notable that Greene County has already assumed nearly all of RSA’s debt related to facilities in Greene County and most of that debt has been paid off,” Taylor wrote. “As you know, Greene County assumed $6,966,682 of RSA debt in 2004 and 2005. This assumed debt covered all of the RSA debt for facilities in Greene County. As of June 30, 2020, the county has paid off all but $1,518,188 of this assumed debt. Of RSA’s $7,652,672 in total existing debt, only $154,962 is related to RSA facilities in Greene County. Greene County would be pleased to pay $154,962 into an escrow with VRA or with an independent escrow agent in order to ensure that RSA debt related to RSA facilities in Greene County is paid when due.”

Taylor noted in the letter that Greene County’s withdrawal should not affect RSA’s ability to pay its debt service on Orange County facilities to VRA. Additionally, he told VRA that the county is working toward getting the information it requested—rate analysis, capital improvement plan and operation of the facilities, among others.