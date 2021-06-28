Judge: RSA fees not illegal

Central question in county’s lawsuit answered
The facility fee previously affixed to Rapidan Service Authority (RSA) customers’ bills since 2015 is not an illegal tax, a judge in Greene County ruled on Monday.
“After careful consideration of the exhibits and the arguments of counsel, and in particular, the testimony of Ms. (Tracy) Morris, the court is no longer in doubt as to whether the fees are an impermissible tax. The court finds that the fees charged were not an impermissible tax,” wrote Judge Claude Worrell II in his opinion dated June 28.
Judge Worrell denied RSA’s plea in bar, which RSA attorney Terry Lynn filed after Greene County sued RSA for breach of contract when the RSA Board of Members voted 4-2 to halt facility fee billing in July 2020.
Greene County Administrator Mark Taylor said the decision is one that both he and the supervisors expected to receive.
“We’re very happy with his decision. It’s the outcome that we had been looking for and frankly on the law, it’s the outcome that we had been anticipating,” Taylor said Monday. “I know that the partner counties and the RSA folks were waiting for this decision with some anticipation and now the matter is clarified that the facility fee was not an illegal tax, I hope and expect that we can move forward to implement Greene County’s withdrawal from the Rapidan Service Authority.”
Orange, Madison and Greene counties in 1969 partnered to create RSA to provide water and sewer services to the residents in those counties. A Board of Members, made up of two representatives of each of the three counties, oversees RSA.
No one from RSA was available for comment by press time.
Attorneys for Greene County had argued in court more than a month ago that the fee is allowed due to the policing power that both the county and RSA have to ensure an adequate and safe water supply for residents, per state law.
RSA had been billing the facility fee per its agreement with the county since 2015. Greene County filed the lawsuit in September 2020 alleging the breach of contract.
During the July 16, 2020, RSA Board of Members meeting, representatives from Madison and Orange counties voted to stop billing the facility fee due to advice from attorney Terry Lynn. Greene County’s appointed representatives on the board—Stanardsville Supervisor Bill Martin and Planning Commissioner Ron Williams—opposed the motion.
Lynn’s advice stemmed from an opinion by Judge Worrell during the demurrers of a previous case against the county by Charlottesville Land Development, stating if the fee was simply to produce revenue it could be illegal.
Last month the counties of Orange and Madison finalized their agreement that allows Greene County to depart from RSA.
In a letter dated June 23 from Taylor to Virginia Resources Authority—the holder for RSA’s bonds—Taylor said the county takes the future of water and sewer service in Greene “most seriously.”
“It is notable that Greene County has already assumed nearly all of RSA’s debt related to facilities in Greene County and most of that debt has been paid off,” Taylor wrote. “As you know, Greene County assumed $6,966,682 of RSA debt in 2004 and 2005. This assumed debt covered all of the RSA debt for facilities in Greene County. As of June 30, 2020, the county has paid off all but $1,518,188 of this assumed debt. Of RSA’s $7,652,672 in total existing debt, only $154,962 is related to RSA facilities in Greene County. Greene County would be pleased to pay $154,962 into an escrow with VRA or with an independent escrow agent in order to ensure that RSA debt related to RSA facilities in Greene County is paid when due.”
Taylor noted in the letter that Greene County’s withdrawal should not affect RSA’s ability to pay its debt service on Orange County facilities to VRA. Additionally, he told VRA that the county is working toward getting the information it requested—rate analysis, capital improvement plan and operation of the facilities, among others.
The county lawsuit also alleges that RSA was unjustly enriched based on the fact that Greene County assumed some of RSA’s Greene-specific water and sewer debt in 2004-2005. The third count alleges that RSA and Orange and Madison counties violated Virginia statute and its own bylaws when it did not allow Greene to withdraw from the authority at the first request by the county in August 2020. They both agreed to allow Greene County to withdraw at their April 2021 meetings, but as laid out during the May 20 RSA Board of Members meeting it will take several months to move through the process.