Judge denies demurrer by RSA, lawsuit cont’d

The Hon. Judge Claude Worrell II overturned Dec. 13 a demurrer by the Rapidan Service Authority against the amended complaint filed March 2 by Greene County. A statement opposing the demurrer was filed by Greene County Oct. 15 while a Memorandum of Law in support of the demurrer was filed by RSA Nov. 19 ahead of the court date.
Until July 2020, RSA had billed facility fees per an agreement with Greene County made in 2015 to raise money for needed infrastructure improvements. At the July 2020 meeting, the RSA Board of Members voted 4-2—with Greene County Representatives Bill Martin and Ron Williams voting against—to end facility fee billing and have all water hook-up fees submitted directly to RSA instead of the county.
Greene County filed a lawsuit in September 2020 citing an alleged breach of contract by RSA for the July vote, and at that point the board voted (again 4-2) to prohibit the two Greene County representatives from speaking or voting on anything while the lawsuit was ongoing.
In the following year, Judge Worrell ruled on the side of Greene County six times.
At the July meeting, Madison County member Troy Coppage and RSA attorney Terry Lynn questioned the legality of the facility fee. Worrell ruled on June 28, 2021, the fee was legal. On Nov. 8, in response to a plea in bar, Judge Worrell ruled that the contracts between Greene and RSA are legally enforceable documents.
In the most recent demurrer, Lynn asserted that the “breach of contract” charge was lacking in material terms as the amount of the fee and time frame for charging the fee were not expressly listed in the contract.
“Does it matter, that they didn’t include a paragraph that says they increased the fee (from $10 to $20), if the facts suggest it was complied with?” asked Judge Worrell.
“This language suggests there will be a follow-up in writing,” said Lynn, referring to the text of said contract. “In the absence of language in the contract—or the amendment, which we’re currently considering—under Virginia law it’s terminable at will.”
“I disagree entirely with that; I don’t think there’s any basis in law for that,” said Judge Worrell.
Gregory Habeeb, attorney for Greene County, referenced text later in the same 2007 amendment to the 2005 contract which states the proposed increase in rates with an attached rate schedule.
“Are you asking the court to take note of all the documents we’ve already seen?” asked Judge Worrell.
“Yes, your honor,” Habeeb said. He also referenced the RSA meeting minutes from 2014 which showed the approval of the rate change—a matter of public record. “For [Lynn] to pretend (the documents) don’t exist is, frankly, insulting to this process.”
Habeeb and company submitted an order to the court record stating denial of the demurrer. Judge Worrell in overturning the demurrer stated that the amended complaint as written did provide sufficient complaint for Greene County to move forward with its lawsuit.
The boards of supervisors for the counties of Greene, Madison and Orange have voted unanimously to allow Greene County out of RSA, but the RSA Board of Members has not. At the September 2021 board meeting, the board voted to allow RSA General Manager Tim Clemons and Lynn to mediate with Greene County under a conditional withdrawal opinion by Virginia Resources Authority.
A motion for summary judgement from Greene County is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 11, in Greene County Circuit Court.