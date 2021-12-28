Judge denies demurrer by RSA, lawsuit cont’d

In the most recent demurrer, Lynn asserted that the “breach of contract” charge was lacking in material terms as the amount of the fee and time frame for charging the fee were not expressly listed in the contract.

“Does it matter, that they didn’t include a paragraph that says they increased the fee (from $10 to $20), if the facts suggest it was complied with?” asked Judge Worrell.

“This language suggests there will be a follow-up in writing,” said Lynn, referring to the text of said contract. “In the absence of language in the contract—or the amendment, which we’re currently considering—under Virginia law it’s terminable at will.”

“I disagree entirely with that; I don’t think there’s any basis in law for that,” said Judge Worrell.

Gregory Habeeb, attorney for Greene County, referenced text later in the same 2007 amendment to the 2005 contract which states the proposed increase in rates with an attached rate schedule.

“Are you asking the court to take note of all the documents we’ve already seen?” asked Judge Worrell.