Jaunt seeks public’s help shaping role of transit

A recently released survey will help Jaunt Inc. with its new role in Greene County. Jaunt took over the operations of Greene County Transit on July 1.
“With the successful transfer of services completed, the organizations are now turning their focus toward the future,” according to a press release from Jaunt.
Jaunt CEO Brad Sheffield spoke to the Greene County Board of Supervisors at its Nov. 10 meeting.
“One of the goals we set for ourselves with this transition is to get to a point where we don’t reference Greene County Transit employees differently than Jaunt employees—they are Jaunt employees,” Sheffield said. “We have stepped up our onsite engagement; I have staff make regular visits and work from that location. They’re making sure that they’re on the ground to take the questions, provide the clarity, do the training that’s needed and just keep things moving forward.”
One of the changes, Sheffield noted, is that previously there was allowance for same-day reservations.
“To develop more effective schedules, and more efficient ones, we’ve moved to where we ask people to at least call the day ahead,” Sheffield said. “So we can better manage our schedules, we’ve implemented the technology to do electronic scheduling and data collection; all the vehicles you have out there have the tablets in them and drivers have been trained.”
Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Martin, Stanardsville, asked what kind of complaints Sheffield has heard from residents of Greene County; he said he’s only heard one himself in five months.
“We’re getting a lot of feedback from Greene County residents, probably where I would expect it to be actually: a lot of good ideas, a lot of eagerness to explore new services, new approaches,” Sheffield said. “Some feedback has been just questions about what we’re changing, or what we’re providing. And sometimes that’s just coming down to clarity and communication, which COVID has presented a big challenge in how we typically communicate with the public.”
He said in normal times, Jaunt representatives would have held in-person meetings to answer questions from residents.
Monroe Supervisor Steve Bowman said he’s heard from residents that weekend service had been cut back.
“No service has changed,” Sheffield said. “We offer the same level of service that was established before. We would definitely bring that to the board’s attention before we change any service offerings.”
“Maybe this is what you were talking about—a miscommunication of what has happened,” Bowman said.
“I will check into that; that goes back to communication,” Sheffield said. “I know we haven’t changed anything, but that may or may not be what has been effectively communicated.”
One new possible service that Jaunt is still ironing out is connecting with Foothills Express—which travels between Culpeper and Charlottesville—so Jaunt riders can travel to either Culpeper or Charlottesville from a central point somewhere in Ruckersville.
Sheffield said the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding has covered 100% of the operating costs this year and 100% of capital costs for Greene.
“What that means is, 12 of your buses will get replaced this year; that’s substantial,” Sheffield said. “We definitely noticed—when taking on the transition, that a part of your fleet was aging faster than it was being able to be replaced.”
Other capital upgrades include office technology, video recording for buses and location information technology.
“We don’t have the expectation that things like CARES funding will continue,” Sheffield said. “As I started to pull together the fiscal year 2022 budget there are some things that I have taken note that need to get discussed with the board when it comes to Greene County funding.”
For years, Sheffield said, the county absorbed the deficit between the budgeted amount from transit and the reality.
“That budgeting approach won’t work going forward; we have no idea what transportation fees are really going to be able to be collected,” Sheffield said. “If we were to operate services like the fiscal year 2019 budget, and we went into it expecting to gather or gain $365,000 in transportation fees then only see $65,000, we would have nowhere to get that $300,000 from, that deficit. The county just absorbed that deficit; there wasn’t any kind of transfer, there wasn’t any kind of anything other than it was just absorbed—and not even at the end of the year, it was kind of absorbed throughout the year.”
Sheffield said a more in-depth discussion about how this will fit into the county’s budgeting process is needed sometime in December or January.
Jaunt provides transportation for the city of Charlottesville, as well as the counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Louisa and Nelson.
Any comments and concerns about the new service can be shared via the five-minute survey online by visiting ridegreene.org. There are also paper surveys at the Greene County Administration Building, JABA, the Greene County Health Department and the Treasurer’s Office. Responses will be collected until Dec. 20.
