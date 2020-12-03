Jaunt seeks public’s help shaping role of transit

One new possible service that Jaunt is still ironing out is connecting with Foothills Express—which travels between Culpeper and Charlottesville—so Jaunt riders can travel to either Culpeper or Charlottesville from a central point somewhere in Ruckersville.

Sheffield said the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding has covered 100% of the operating costs this year and 100% of capital costs for Greene.

“What that means is, 12 of your buses will get replaced this year; that’s substantial,” Sheffield said. “We definitely noticed—when taking on the transition, that a part of your fleet was aging faster than it was being able to be replaced.”

Other capital upgrades include office technology, video recording for buses and location information technology.

“We don’t have the expectation that things like CARES funding will continue,” Sheffield said. “As I started to pull together the fiscal year 2022 budget there are some things that I have taken note that need to get discussed with the board when it comes to Greene County funding.”

For years, Sheffield said, the county absorbed the deficit between the budgeted amount from transit and the reality.