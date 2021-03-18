Jaunt: former CEO was asked to resign

Sheffield said the funds used for his expenses came from private contracts, “which are not part of the federal awards per 2 CFR 200.502 (i) and not subject to that policy,” referring to federal code.

In addition to expenses, the audit from Robinson, Farmer, Cox also noted that Jaunt “did not properly segregate program income from local revenue sources.”

“The commingling of funds resulted in the inability to determine if program income was expended in compliance with program income requirements set by the Department of Transportation,” the audit said.

Some of the expenses in question were reimbursed by Sheffield, Saunders said, and what the auditors found was “not unlawful or necessarily a prohibited use of government funds” and there will not be legal action taken.

“They just felt like the expenditures were beyond what would have been normally expected for reasonable business expenses,” Saunders said. “So the question here is less to do with any sort of legality or unlawfulness and more to do with just a lack of confidence by the board.”