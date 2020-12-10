Jail rents space to Page

One locality is currently renting bed space at the Central Virginia Regional Jail (CVRJ).

During last month’s jail authority meeting, administrator Frank Dyer announced that the facility has entered into an agreement with Page County for the rental of bed space. Page County Sheriff Chad W. Cubbage signed a memorandum of understanding with CVRJ to rent bed space at the facility at a cost of $50 per bed per day to be paid monthly. The bed space is based on availability due to current population levels and inmate classification at CVRJ and an additional 20 general population Page County Sheriff’s Office inmates.

In exchange, the Page County Sheriff’s Office will provide a disposition of all inmates held at CVRJ; complete COVID-19 testing with negative results prior to transport to the jail; complete all court ordered DNA testing; is responsible for all transportation to court appearances, appointments and more; relieve CVRJ officers in a timely manner and assume security personnel of all Page County inmates who have been admitted to a hospital; and cover all medical expenses related to Page County inmates.

The agreement is providing a small boost to the jail’s budget. Dyer said in September, the bed rentals amounted to $4,150; this increased to $19,050 in October.