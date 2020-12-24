In 20 years, things have changed at Greene Library

The library continues to add new services every year, especially during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic. Children’s staff in particular have created a lot of new programming online to increase access to virtual students and those who may have transportation barriers to accessing the library’s collection. Parents can “dial in” to a pre-recorded story time each week, and books and other rentables are available in both a curbside pickup format or during socially distanced personal library appointments on alternating days.

“There’s always a silver lining, no matter what terrible thing may have happened,” Reese said of 2020. “The silver lining of the pandemic for our staff is that we have learned different ways to do things, and they have in some cases turned out to be better ways ... Learning how to run programs virtually allows people to participate that couldn’t participate before. We have seniors who had dropped out of book club because they couldn’t drive at night; now they can come. Or we have people in the book club who are only here part of the year and they go somewhere else the other part of the year that it doesn’t matter now where they are, they can come. There are so many examples of how we had to change how we do things ... we’ve had to really learn quickly this year and I feel thankful for that.”