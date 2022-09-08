Imagination Library reaches fundraising goal for first two years

Last week, the Greene County Imagination Library raised $975.90, including the doubling of the days proceeds, at their “Dippin’ for Dolly” event at Maybelle’s on Main. They announced later that day that they had hit their fundraising goal of $4,500 to fund the project for the first two years.

This book gifting program will provide free books to children ages birth to five in Greene County. According to Susan Bramley, one of the people involved in getting the project started, the program was started by Parton in honor of her father to encourage literacy.

According to its website, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library has registered 2,094,075 children and gifted 188,754,464 books so far.

“She had this idea that if she provided books to kids from the time they’re born to age five, that they would benefit from it. It would give them time with a loved one- a parent or a sibling or a grandparent or whoever- spending time reading with them,” Bramley said.

The Friends of the Greene County Library made the first donation and have been heavily involved in the process of bringing the program to the county. Along with donations from all over the county, QuickStart Tennis of Central Virginia also announced last Friday that it has made a “racquets for reading” grant through Rappahannock Electric Cooperative’s “Power of Change” grant. A full press release from QCV can be found elsewhere in this issue.

It’s been just a few months since the group started meeting to make plans to bring the Imagination Library to Greene residents. Lynda Harrill brought the idea to the Friends of the Library this summer after helping other local communities nearby get chapters (called “affiliates”) in their counties.

This project is unlike much of what the Friends of the Library do but they decided it was an opportunity they couldn’t pass up.

“We decided that this fit in beautifully with what we really want to do, which is to encourage reading in Greene County,” said Bramley. “So we formed a committee, made up not only of the Friends of the Library but other people we knew from the community who might be interested in this program.”

Bramley said that the group has now officially applied to be an affiliate and should hear back soon.

Based on the Census data for the area, there is a total eligible population of 1,109 children. Based on other data, the Imagination Library assumes that at the peak, the affiliate will each roughly 65 percent of that population— about 720 children in Greene— which is why it is recommended that each chapter raise enough funds for the first two to three years of the program.

“The community has been so responsive,” noted Bramley. “It’s just been incredible.” This was evident by the huge turnout at Maybelle’s on Main for the fundraising event last week that helped the group reach it’s fundraising goal to cover the first few years of the program.

To enroll a child in the program, registration can be done online. Starting now, parents and guardians can visit imaginationlibrary.org to get emailed when the program is officially up and running. Click “check availability,” enter your country and zip code then sign up for the “new program alert.”