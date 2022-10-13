Imagination Library officially launches in Greene County

Dolly Parton once said “You can never get enough books in the hands of enough children” and her mission to encourage kids to read is making its way to Greene County.
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library was launched in 1995 in her hometown of Sevier County, Tennessee. The program mails free books to children from birth to age five, regardless of the family’s income, to encourage literacy in young children. Now, over two decades later, over a million books have been sent out to children across the United States and internationally.
“Before he passed away, my Daddy told me the Imagination Library was probably the most important thing I had ever done,” reads Dolly’s letter on the Imagination Library website. “I can’t tell you how much that meant to me because I created the Imagination Library as a tribute to my Daddy. He was the smartest man I have ever known but I know in my heart his inability to read probably kept him from fulfilling all of his dreams. Inspiring kids to love to read became my mission. In the beginning, my hope was simply to inspire the children in my home county but here we are today with a worldwide program that gives a book a month to well over 1 million children. Of course, I have not done this alone. The real heroes of our story are the thousands of local organizations who have embraced my dream and made it their own. They raise millions of dollars each year and wake up every day with a passion to make sure their kids have every opportunity to succeed. It’s been quite a journey but we have so much more left to do. I would love for your community to join our family so please take the time to explore our website. Let’s share this dream that all children should grow up in a home full of books. The first step is always the hardest, but you’ll never know unless you try.”
This summer, work began to bring the program to Greene County with help from the Friends of the Library. By September, their fundraising goal had been reached to cover the costs of the first two years of the program.
As of right now, the program in Greene is officially live and a kick-off event is planned for Monday, October 24 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. This event will allow parents to sign their children up for the program while kids can enjoy crafts, storytime and treats. No pre-registration is required but you can RSVP for the event via Facebook at https://fb.me/e/3CHK8FKxr.
If you cannot make it to the event, registration can also be completed online to enroll your child into the program by following these instructions: (1) visit https://imaginationlibrary.com/check-availability/ and choose United States as your country, (2) enter your zip code and click continue, (3) complete the steps asking for your mailing address, child’s information and parents information.
For more information about the Imagination Library, visit https://imaginationlibrary.com/. For more information about Greene County’s affiliate chapter, join the “Greene county VA imagination library” group on Facebook.