Illegal landfill case scheduled for trial

The case against a Ruckersville man for allegedly running an illegal landfill on his property will move forward to trial, a judge ruled July 21 in Greene County Circuit Court.
The Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), Virginia Waste Management Board and the State Water Quality Board jointly filed the lawsuit on Aug. 9, 2019 against Kenneth Collier Sr., who lost his bid for Greene County sheriff in November.
Collier, who is representing himself, argued last week that he was denied due process by the state when it delivered notification for a Dec. 2 hearing to the wrong address.
The state’s lawsuit alleges Collier operated a solid waste disposal facility without a permit; discharged stormwater associated with industrial activity without a permit; and disturbed more than one acre of land without the proper permit.
Christopher E. Bergin Jr., assistant attorney general in the environmental protection section, told Judge Claude Worrell Jr. that for weeks prior to the notification for the hearing he had communicated with Collier who had not told him the address was incorrect.
Collier was not present at the Dec. 2 hearing and was ordered to properly answer the commonwealth’s interrogatories and to submit items the state requested in discovery regarding permits held, income tax returns and insurance policies.
“Tell me about due process, is it more than just notice?” Judge Worrell asked Collier.
“Well, your honor, I believe it’s more than that,” Collier said.
Collier said that there were 16 allegations in the state’s requests for admissions that were false and in the response to the state Collier simply wrote the word “false” after each number without providing any information or proof.
“You think because he signed it and you disagree with it he has committed a fraud on the court?” Judge Worrell asked.
“I think he committed a fraud on me, on the court and someone committed a fraud on him; 16 false allegations just don’t pop up,” Collier responded.
Judge Worrell said, “In all fairness to Mr. Bergin, we don’t know that they are false; that’s what trial is for.”
The lawsuit asks the court to order Collier to shut down the landfill, to remove all waste from his property and dispose of it properly and to penalize Collier with the maximum allowable civil fines, which are up to $32,500 per day for each violation of each of the three charges—or up to $97,500 for each day he remains in violation.
The lawsuit stems from a citizen’s 2017 complaint to the state DEQ. The complainant was worried that hundreds of dump trucks dropping solid waste on Collier’s property also might be polluting the site with lead and asbestos.
When DEQ staff members obtained a warrant to inspect Collier’s property, they found a roughly 1.38-acre fill area on the south end of the site that was between 12 and 20 feet deep. It was full of bricks, metal tubes and cables, pipes, insulation, glass and rebar, according to the suit.
One of Collier’s employees was grading the waste pile with a back loader and observed the inspectors, who also noted discarded storage tanks, appliances and junk cars scattered across the rest of Collier’s property, the suit states.
According to exhibits filed with the lawsuit, soil samples were taken in March 2018 and showed no asbestos but found many other types of metal including: aluminum; arsenic; cobalt; iron; manganese; vanadium; and copper.
The 2017 complaint was just the latest in decades of complaints about the property, according to the lawsuit. Collier has operated a salvage yard on the site since 1976.
Virginia law regulates dumps and landfills in an effort to control the hazardous waste that can leach into the soil and water from such areas. It also regulates “land-disturbing” activities, which means moving more than one acre of land in a way that changes stormwater runoff.
A two-day civil trial has been scheduled for Feb. 1-2, 2021, in Greene County Circuit Court.
