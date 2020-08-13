Illegal landfill case scheduled for trial

The case against a Ruckersville man for allegedly running an illegal landfill on his property will move forward to trial, a judge ruled July 21 in Greene County Circuit Court.

The Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), Virginia Waste Management Board and the State Water Quality Board jointly filed the lawsuit on Aug. 9, 2019 against Kenneth Collier Sr., who lost his bid for Greene County sheriff in November.

Collier, who is representing himself, argued last week that he was denied due process by the state when it delivered notification for a Dec. 2 hearing to the wrong address.

The state’s lawsuit alleges Collier operated a solid waste disposal facility without a permit; discharged stormwater associated with industrial activity without a permit; and disturbed more than one acre of land without the proper permit.

Christopher E. Bergin Jr., assistant attorney general in the environmental protection section, told Judge Claude Worrell Jr. that for weeks prior to the notification for the hearing he had communicated with Collier who had not told him the address was incorrect.

Collier was not present at the Dec. 2 hearing and was ordered to properly answer the commonwealth’s interrogatories and to submit items the state requested in discovery regarding permits held, income tax returns and insurance policies.

“Tell me about due process, is it more than just notice?” Judge Worrell asked Collier.

“Well, your honor, I believe it’s more than that,” Collier said.

Collier said that there were 16 allegations in the state’s requests for admissions that were false and in the response to the state Collier simply wrote the word “false” after each number without providing any information or proof.