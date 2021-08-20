Homeowner requests a deferral for tourist-lodging special permit

A homeowner in Greene Mountain Lake requested a deferral right before the Greene County Board of Supervisors was about to vote on a special use permit (SUP) to allow short-term lodging.

After the public hearing and board members had made comments regarding what could have been the fourth permitted tourist-lodging in the R-1 residential neighborhood, Paul Newman interrupted before a motion was made to ask the board if he had the right to defer.

“You do,” said Chairman Bill Martin (Stanardsville). “We’re going to need to look at timing as to whether it could happen at the next meeting.”

Newman asked it be placed back on the supervisors’ agenda at the Sept. 28 meeting, which will be after the Planning Commission holds its public hearing about the R-1 short-term lodging ordinance on Aug. 18. Tourist lodging is permitted by-right in A-1 agriculture and C-1 conservation districts.

There are already three homes in Greene Mountain Lake with an SUP. The Greene County Planning Commission had recommended approval of the permit 4-0 with conditions at its July 21 meeting. Commissioner Michael Traber was not present at the meeting.