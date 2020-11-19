Holidays will be different: Prepare mentally for new challenges

“The biggest thing that I’m worried about is just people’s fatigue over having to do things so differently,” Banks said. “I think that in the beginning, everyone thought that there was going to be a short turnaround on when this was going to be over. And now the realization that we’re in this for a while, I think it’s going to start to weigh on people a lot. And the choices that people make based off of that realization are going to be challenging and different; there are going to be some people that that’s going to really put them in a much worse place. There are going to be some people that are going to decide that they’re just giving up and they’re not going to do any of the things that they’ve been doing, up until now.”