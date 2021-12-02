Holiday travel, COVID vaccine boosters and more from BRHD

COVID-19 vaccinations

The biggest difference between the winter holidays last year to now is that vaccines from three manufacturers—Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson—are readily available at pharmacies, doctors offices and health departments throughout the nation.

“First and foremost is vaccines—that is the number one thing that any of us can do for (the holidays) or any day to make sure it’s a little safer and healthier,” Elliott said. “Things like wearing masks are still recommended if we’re going to be in close proximity with people; and, of course, washing our hands is very important—not only just because we’re prepping food, but because we’ve got COVID going around.”

As of Nov. 23, 63.6% of residents in the Blue Ridge Health District are fully vaccinated and 19.8% have had their booster shot or third dose. Greene County comes in a little below the district average with 59.8% fully vaccinated.

While it can be controversial or socially awkward to ask a loved one about their vaccination status, Elliott recommends communicating expectations during holiday planning by sharing how you plan to protect yourself and others (by masking up, staying physically distant or limiting time spent in enclosed spaces) and why.