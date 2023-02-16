Locally owned and operated golf practice and learning center, Highlands Golf Park, was recently recognized at the 2023 PGA Show as one of the Top 50 Golf Ranges in the US. The Golf Range Association of America represents over 12,000 Public Golf Ranges in the United States. Every year, the Association chooses the top 50 public (golf course), private, and standalone golf ranges who excel in their service, facilities, and innovation and are committed to growing the game of golf through creative programming focused on practice, socialization, community initiatives and technology.

Highlands Golf Park is Charlottesville area’s premier golf practice and learning center. Offering a variety of golf instructional programs for juniors and adults; an expansive, fully-lighted driving range; grass and mat tee stations; a practice putting green; a pitching and chipping areas; sheltered and heated tee stations; and specialty shot areas (long shots, greenside and fairway bunkers as well as uphill, downhill, and sidehill lie mounds). The opportunity to practice every aspect of your golf game year-round exists at Highlands Golf Park.

“I am so pleased to have our range recognized by the Golf Range Association of America,” said Gretchen Scheuermann, Highlands Golf Park Owner and Director of Golf Instruction. “This is an award that recognizes the excellence of our facility and the entire Highlands Golf Park team, and we couldn’t be prouder.”

For decades, the Mercer-Scheuermann family has encouraged others to find passion in the game of golf. They continue to produce a legacy of golfers utilizing strategically formed training areas and methods combined with an atmosphere of fun and encouragement.

To learn more about the Top 50 Golf Range recognition, visit https://golfrange.org/recognizing-2022-graa-top-50-stand-alone-facilities/. To learn more about Highlands Golf Park in Ruckersville, Virginia, visit HighlandsGolfPark.com