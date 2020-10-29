Help us honor local veterans

Military service is among the most meaningful ways to protect American democracy. Generations of men and women in uniform form a core part of the nation’s identity, sacrificing to uphold the freedom of others. We want to honor them by asking veterans to share their stories.

The Greene County Record currently is accepting nominations for an upcoming special section that pays tribute to our area’s veterans.

The section honoring local veterans will be included in the Nov. 12 edition of the paper. We will accept submissions for the publication, which will feature stories and profiles of area veterans, until Nov. 1.

The submissions must be of living military veterans representing the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines or Coast Guard.

You may choose to submit a nomination online at https://dailyprogress.com/community/greenenews/honoring_our_heroes_2020/. Submitted information will be featured in an online photo gallery on our website.

Several veterans from the submissions will be chosen for feature-length profile stories that will be showcased in the section. Others profiled may be veteran-owned businesses or organizations.