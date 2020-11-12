Hands-on learning continues in cosmetology and nursing

“We spent the first three weeks of school on infection control and prevention,” Cole said as 11th-grade nursing student Casey Vick practiced donning and doffing her personal protective equipment (PPE) during the class. “Since we are in a pandemic, I wanted the students to be aware of the most basic ways to keep themselves healthy and safe. Examples are hand washing and wearing the PPE that are required.”

The beds in the nursing classroom have been set up so that each student can stay at least 6 feet from the next one while working on a wide variety of skills. On one bed, students practice with TED (thrombo-embolus deterrent) hoses, which are like compression socks that prevent blood from clotting following joint replacement surgery. Other activities include measuring blood pressure on a specialized mannequin designed to mimic actual blood pressure and pulse, practicing with PPE, cleaning and working with dentures and moving ‘patients’ on and off the beds to practice positioning.

“Everybody in this school system—it doesn’t matter what your job is, you’re new—it’s like doing it your first year,” Whitmarsh said. “If you’re a bus driver, you might have different routes on different days. If you’re in nutrition, you’re making lunches to be picked up for virtual families on the days kids aren’t in school, or meals are being delivered to classrooms … teachers are learning to teach virtually for the first time. It’s so hard, but I’ll tell you, our staff has done a phenomenal job. We have seen things that are just so creative, and they’re making the very best of a challenging situation … I don’t want everybody to have to stay (distant) from each other forever, but I think we can take a lot of the creativity that we’re doing now and it will stay with us after this. There has to be good things to come out of this.”