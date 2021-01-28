Gun range will not be built on Middle Mountain Road

The possible Greene County shooting range is no longer going to be on Middle Mountain Road. Water Key, with Range 233 Holdings LLC, said Tuesday that he’s terminated the contract for the 16 acres at 562 Middle Mountain Road in Dyke.

Several residents spoke out against the site in recent weeks.

“I’m going to be on the hunt for a bigger, better property where I can really stretch the range out,” Key said.

Once Key owns a property he will then be able to submit an application for a special use permit to the county administration, which will require two public hearings: one at the planning commission and one at the board of supervisors. Special uses are activities that can impact things like noise, traffic, safety or other items beyond what is by-right under the current zoning of a parcel of land.

Anyone with about 40-50 acres of property—either vacant land or with a home on it—who’s interested in selling can contact Key at greenecountyrangeproject@gmail.com. Follow hashtag #GreeneCountyRangeProject on social media for updates.

