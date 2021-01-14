Gun range plans move forward with possible site

He said there will be papers drawn up that state no matter who owns the range or who the sheriff is that deputies will be permitted to use it at no cost to the department.

Sheriff Steve Smith said deputies are required to qualify at least once a year and that they currently use the range in Madison County. If Madison says Greene deputies cannot use it anymore, they’ll have to go to Harrisonburg to the academy to qualify.

“The more we can go and be qualified, the better prepared we are; they safer we are,” Smith said. “Plus the tactical team trains once or twice a month. And if we had our own range, we’d be doing more training. We do need a range.”

Smith said the range will be a place to offer firearm classes, as well. A new law went into effect on Jan. 1 that bans use of virtual classes for concealed carry permit training requirements, too.

“We get a lot of calls about people shooting in their backyard,” Smith said. “As long as they are shooting in a safe direction, there’s absolutely nothing we can do. You’ll probably get a lot of those people at the range shooting in a safe environment. I know some people on that road don’t want it in their backyard, I understand that. I am looking at it for the benefit of this office and the safety of the citizens.”