Gun range plans move forward with possible site

The realtor hoping to build a proposed gun range in Greene County recently identified the desired location after meeting with nearby neighbors on Middle Mountain Road in Dyke.
Walter Key said he is hoping to close on the 16-acre property later this month and once he owns the land he is able to submit an application for a special use permit to the county administration, which will require two public hearings: one at the planning commission and one at the board of supervisors.
Special uses are activities that can impact things like noise, traffic, safety or other items beyond what’s by-right under the current zoning of a parcel.
Key is an National Rifle Association (NRA) certified instructor and teaches at the Rivanna Rifle and Pistol Club off Old Lynchburg Road, which is south of the city of Charlottesville.
“I knew going in that most of (the neighbors) probably were going to tell me why they didn’t like it, but every one of them are super great people,” Key said. “Of course, they all expressed their concerns on why they didn’t want it where I’m going to put it, but I thought the conversation was great. They had some great feedback on things like the road.”
Middle Mountain Road is a narrow gravel road and the property—562 Middle Mountain Road—is at the end of it. According to Greene County GIS there are less than 20 homes on that road, with one property beyond the proposed site and nine within a quarter-mile; none will be down range, according to Key.
“I want to really make sure that I can build something that is not going to be a nuisance to anybody,” Key said.
At this time, Key’s plan includes: a 15-lane 100-yard rifle range with covered shooting positions for rifle, slug shotgun and hunting pistols; 50-foot by 75-yard tactical range, not covered, for pistol, rifle and shotgun; uncovered 10-lane 50-yard pistol range for pistol calibers only; a 25-foot by 25-yard steel range, uncovered, for pistol calibers only; and a 40-foot by 60-foot shoot house for ‘simunition’ only (non-lethal training ammunition). Each range will operate independently of each other with appropriate safety barriers between them. The direction of fire is toward a densely wooded mountainside, he said.
Key said whether you look at Department of Energy range design criteria, Air Force range design, Army range design or National Rifle Association (NRA) safety protocols, all call for a 20-foot backstop. The range will have that but also an 80-foot-tall mountainside behind the backstop.
“I look at this from a public safety perspective to our sheriff who has no place to shoot to qualify his officers,” Key said. “Not every single deputy is out at one point qualifying, but if something happens in our county it ups the response time. That’s an issue for citizens. The fact that they have to leave the county to shoot boggles me—the fact that we have no safe space for gun owners to go responsibly shoot boggles me, especially when there are so many gun owners in Greene County.”
He said there will be papers drawn up that state no matter who owns the range or who the sheriff is that deputies will be permitted to use it at no cost to the department.
Sheriff Steve Smith said deputies are required to qualify at least once a year and that they currently use the range in Madison County. If Madison says Greene deputies cannot use it anymore, they’ll have to go to Harrisonburg to the academy to qualify.
“The more we can go and be qualified, the better prepared we are; they safer we are,” Smith said. “Plus the tactical team trains once or twice a month. And if we had our own range, we’d be doing more training. We do need a range.”
Smith said the range will be a place to offer firearm classes, as well. A new law went into effect on Jan. 1 that bans use of virtual classes for concealed carry permit training requirements, too.
“We get a lot of calls about people shooting in their backyard,” Smith said. “As long as they are shooting in a safe direction, there’s absolutely nothing we can do. You’ll probably get a lot of those people at the range shooting in a safe environment. I know some people on that road don’t want it in their backyard, I understand that. I am looking at it for the benefit of this office and the safety of the citizens.”
Monroe Supervisor Steve Bowman said he doesn’t yet have an opinion on the site for the gun range since no application has been submitted yet. However, he believes the Greene County Sheriff’s Office does need a range in the community.
“Whether this is the correct and best location, I don’t know—it remains to be seen when it goes to the planning commission with an application,” he said. “I am supportive of a range for the sheriff. He’s needed one for a long time. I support the range concept; it’s just where the best place to put it is.”
Greene County Director of Planning and Zoning Administrator Jim Frydl said a pre-application meeting was held with Key to let him know what to expect when he submits the application.
“In some ways it’s a good location because it’s remote, but it’s not that remote compared to others,” Frydl said.
Key said he has children and dogs and lives on a gravel road, so he understands the concerns residents have about maintaining the road and mitigating extra traffic that will come on that road.
“The reality is I’m looking for the most safe, least populated, least impact area and this appears to be it,” Key said. “I say disruptive in terms of extra traffic; the range itself will not be disruptive.”
Key said he’s really excited about the possibility of having this range built in Greene County.
“I temper my excitement with the knowledge that this is really just the beginning,” he said. “I’ve made a multi-hundred-thousand dollar risk just to get started on the process of asking Greene County for it.”
Key still uses the hashtag #GreeneCountyRangeProject on social media for those who would like to follow the project’s progress. People can email greenecountyrangeproject@gmail.com with questions, as well.