Greene will tax cigarettes

The Greene County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved Sept. 14 a resolution for the creation of the Blue Ridge Cigarette Tax Board that will serve as the agent for the administration of the local cigarette tax ordinance. No one spoke during the public hearing.
The new cigarette tax board law went into effect in July, allowing counties to join together to create a board to tax cigarettes.
“Cities and towns previously had been authorized to collect cigarette taxes,” said David Blount with the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission (TJPDC).
Albemarle, Augusta, Fluvanna, Madison, Nelson and Orange are the other counties expected join together to create the board, as is the City of Charlottesville.
Virginia already taxes cigarettes at 60 cents per pack. The cigarettes purchased in the member counties will have a 40-cent tax in addition to the state tax. An earlier estimate by the TJPDC work group noted the cigarette tax is expected to bring in $108,000 in revenue to Greene annually.
The new board will be composed of one representative from each jurisdiction, and if other jurisdictions decide to join the board they will be allowed one representative on the board. The board will meet at least quarterly.
Among its powers, the board will collect and disburse the cigarette taxes levied by and for each member jurisdiction. Additionally, the board has the power to audit the sale or use of cigarettes within each member jurisdiction and the power to provide information to the appropriate law enforcement agencies of the affected member jurisdictions for the purpose of prosecution of criminal violations of cigarette tax laws. The board has the power to hire and supervise an administrator to oversee the day-to-day operations of the board.
“Mr. (Mark) Taylor and Ms. (Tracy) Morris have been involved in our working group meetings; Ms. Morris especially,” Blount said. “It’s been very helpful to have her participation. It’s possible by the end of this week that we would have the six localities that are required in order to form the board. There is more to come and I appreciate your patience and thank you for your help as we move through this process.”
At-Large Supervisor Dale Herring noted that TJPDC has worked for years to get counties the same rights that cities have.
Herring motioned for the approval of the formation and Ruckersville Supervisor Davis Lamb seconded.
Blount said he expects for the board to be in place and operational by Jan. 1.