Greene will tax cigarettes

The Greene County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved Sept. 14 a resolution for the creation of the Blue Ridge Cigarette Tax Board that will serve as the agent for the administration of the local cigarette tax ordinance. No one spoke during the public hearing.

The new cigarette tax board law went into effect in July, allowing counties to join together to create a board to tax cigarettes.

“Cities and towns previously had been authorized to collect cigarette taxes,” said David Blount with the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission (TJPDC).

Albemarle, Augusta, Fluvanna, Madison, Nelson and Orange are the other counties expected join together to create the board, as is the City of Charlottesville.

Virginia already taxes cigarettes at 60 cents per pack. The cigarettes purchased in the member counties will have a 40-cent tax in addition to the state tax. An earlier estimate by the TJPDC work group noted the cigarette tax is expected to bring in $108,000 in revenue to Greene annually.

The new board will be composed of one representative from each jurisdiction, and if other jurisdictions decide to join the board they will be allowed one representative on the board. The board will meet at least quarterly.