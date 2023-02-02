Plans for Greene County’s withdrawal from the Rapidan Service Authority (RSA) are still a work in progress, hinging on the hiring of the county’s own water and sewer staff, something that may be made more complicated due to the imminent exit of the department’s leader.

Last week, Elkton Town Council announced it had voted to rehire former town manager Greg Lunsford. Lunsford had been fired by the previous council back in June, causing an uproar among town citizens that included the resigning of one council member.

“I know it was difficult for a lot of the people in the town, it was difficult for me, it was difficult for my family. But I can’t look back at that, at this point we’ve just got to look forward, it’s a new day in Elkton and there are a lot of priorities we need to focus on now,” said Lunsford. “The support has been overwhelming, if it hadn’t been there’s no way I could have considered going back. But from the day I left back in June until today, it’s been a tremendous support and that means so much to me, that’s a big reason why I accepted the offer to come back.”

Lunsford is expected to return to Elkton in February. And while the rehire is great for Elkton and Lunsford, it’s not so great for Greene County.

Lunsford was hired as the county’s director of water and sewer in July. He was to oversee the development of the department as Greene transitions out of RSA. Since his hire, he has worked to establish the department, including the hire of its employees. The positions must be filled before Greene can formally make its request to the Virginia Resources Authority (VRA) for the transition of operations.

In December, Greene County Supervisor Steve Bowman told the RSA Board of Members that Greene County Supervisors had authorized its chair to request the VRA approval once the hires had been finalized. That was expected to be done by Jan. 10, but during the Jan. 10 board of supervisors meeting, the hires were still being finalized. Lunsford’s departure is one more that will need to be filled.

In the interim, Greene County Planning Director and Zoning Administrator James F. “Jim” Frydl will assume the role.

It’s unknown how the change will impact the RSA withdrawal. Approximately 10 positions were needed. Those already hired have been working with RSA staff as part of their training.

After staff is hired, equipment will be purchased; billing and payment processes and the website design will be established and then both VRA and SCC approval can be obtained. However, there will still be inspections after that before a transfer of assets. The lawsuit, of which Madison County is still part of, will then be dismissed and the department will officially launch.

In September, Lunsford presented a budget to supervisors of approximately $1.5 million for fiscal year 2023, which is estimated to be seven months as opposed to a full 12 months.

There is not currently a firm timeline on when Greene County will officially take hold of the applicable RSA assets. Both Madison and Orange counties have already adopted a resolution establishing RSA as a two-county organization post-withdrawal.