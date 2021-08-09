 Skip to main content
Greene, VRA discuss plans for county’s RSA withdrawal
Greene County representatives met with Virginia Resources Authority (VRA) staff in Richmond last week to begin laying out the plan for the county to leave the Rapidan Service Authority (RSA), Greene County Administrator Mark Taylor told the Board of Supervisors at its meeting July 27.

Taylor, Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Martin (Stanardsville) and longtime engineer Herb White met with Peter D’Alema, director of program management for VRA, on Monday, July 26.

Orange, Madison and Greene counties in 1969 partnered to create RSA to provide water and sewer services to the residents in those counties. A Board of Members, made up of two representatives of each of the three counties, oversees RSA.

“I think it’s fundamentally important that VRA acknowledged the resolutions from Greene, Orange and Madison—where you asked and Orange and Madison responded with resolutions that Greene County may withdraw from RSA—and also acknowledged the Orange-Madison Memorandum of Agreement that settled the issues, for at least the next several years, of what the leadership of the RSA Board of Members would be when it consists of only Orange and Madison,” Taylor said. “VRA recognizes that Greene County is leaving RSA … and is pleased with the Town of Stanardsville’s resolution of support.”

Taylor said VRA also made clear in the meeting that it is concerned with the financial aspects of operation for both Greene County and the new RSA.

“They are the bank that makes the money flow for the improvements to be built for small public enterprises, such as water and sewer works,” Taylor said. “VRA’s analysis isn’t just about can Greene County operate Greene County Water and Sewer, it’s also about can RSA operate without Greene County—both sides of that analysis need to be and will be answered.”

Taylor noted that county financial consultants, Stantec and Davenport, are working to finish a rate study that is scheduled to be presented at the Aug. 10 Board of Supervisors meeting.

Taylor said that VRA will need the same information from RSA directly about operation without Greene County before final decisions are made.

Taylor said since the county issued the July 9 Request for Proposals for the operation and maintenance of water and wastewater facilities in Greene County, several have come in and he and White were scheduled to look through them last week.

He said more would be presented at the Aug. 10 meeting regarding that, as well.

Taylor said once VRA has looked over the analysis for both Greene alone and RSA without Greene, it will make a recommendation to its board of directors, who meet quarterly with upcoming meetings in September and December.

“The staff we met with was fully understanding of our determination to draw this to a close before the end of the year,” Taylor said.

A decision by VRA is required by statute before Greene County is able to leave RSA.

Editor, Greene County Record

Terry Beigie is the Editor of the Greene County Record in Stanardsville. She can be reached at tbeigie@greene-news.com or (434) 985-2315.

Related to this story

Greene’s RSA exit given OK
News

Greene’s RSA exit given OK

In a stunning turn of events, Greene County has been given unanimous consent April 13 by Orange and Madison boards of supervisors to leave the…

News

Bill would let Greene out of RSA

The Virginia General Assembly is looking at whether to allow Greene County to withdraw from the Rapidan Service Authority (RSA). Senate Bill 1…

News

DEVELOPING: Greene County BOS votes to withdrawal from RSA

Editor’s note: this is a developing story and will be updated with further information on Wednesday, July 29.

The Greene County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to request withdrawal from the Rapidan Service Authority (RSA) at its Tuesday, July 28, meeting, citing the fact that RSA has not completed its second purpose in its 50 years: to build an impoundment near Stanardsville.

RSA was established in 1969 as regional authority with the counties of Greene, Orange and Madison.

Another reason cited in the resolution the 4-2 decision of the RSA Board of Members at its regular meeting on Thursday, July 16, to end facility fee billing on monthly water and sewer bills from RSA, effective immediately, and voted to require water hookup fees be submitted to RSA. The RSA board is comprised of two members from each of the member counties. The two opposing votes came from Greene County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Martin, Stanardsville, and Greene County Planning Commissioner Ron Williams.

That vote occurred two days after the Greene County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted on Tuesday, July 14, to move forward with the plan to fund its water project by raising facility fees for users annually for the next four years, beginning Jan. 1, 2021.

“The copy of the motion was given to Mr. Martin for the first time when the motion was made orally to the RSA board. The motion was being so hastily acted upon that Mr. Martin had to interrupt the RSA board chairman’s call for a vote,” Greene County Administrator Mark Taylor said. “Each of these actions is contrary to agreements signed by RSA and Greene County. The RSA board’s actions at their meeting on July 16 demand response from Greene County.”

Taylor said it appears that RSA board thinks Greene County taxpayers—everyone who pays real estate tax—should pay a bigger share of the cost of the water project.

“But, setting Greene County’s tax rates is the Board of Supervisors job, not RSA’s,” he said.

In September 2017 the county heard from Stantec a plan to pay for the Greene County Water Treatment Plan and White Run Reservoir project using facility fees, water hookup fees, water costs and 7.5 cents per $1 of real estate taxes.

“Greene County has been moving forward on our water supply plan and we’ve spent millions of dollars—more than $11 million, in fact—advancing our plan forward,” Taylor said during the board’s emergency meeting on July 21. “RSA has participated in our design meetings, has visited a water treatment plant to see the technology in our design in a situation where it’s in use and they have commented on our plans.”

The county has purchased 125 acres for a proposed 900-million-gallon reservoir and a 1,460-foot-long, 75-foot-high dam on land between Watson, Fredericksburg and Dairy roads in Ruckersville. Currently, water is pumped from the Rapidan River to the treatment plant, which is on U.S. Route 29 south. The county is permitted to withdraw up to 1.5 million gallons of water per day and has an average daily demand, according to an engineering consultant for the county, of 1.2 million gallons of water per day.

Greene County Director of Planning and Zoning Administrator Jim Frydl told the supervisors on July 21 that RSA has signed off on the entrance road to the site. The site plan for the water intake has been through engineering approval and is awaiting owner signature by RSA, Frydl said. Site plans for the water treatment plant and the lake and dam are both under review now by RSA and the county has been receiving comments.

“I hope the public understands; we’re doing it for the citizens of Greene County,” Ruckersville Supervisor Davis Lamb said.

The approved resolution will be sent to the boards of supervisors for both Madison and Orange counties, whose approval is required before Greene is released from its relationship with RSA.

Greene notes in the resolution it will take legal action for breaches of contracts by RSA identified within the resolution.

There were representatives of RSA on the Zoom meeting call, no one directed any questions to them in open meeting. The next regular Board of Supervisors meeting is Tuesday, Aug. 4. The next regular RSA Board of Members meeting is Aug. 20.

