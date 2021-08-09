Greene, VRA discuss plans for county’s RSA withdrawal

Greene County representatives met with Virginia Resources Authority (VRA) staff in Richmond last week to begin laying out the plan for the county to leave the Rapidan Service Authority (RSA), Greene County Administrator Mark Taylor told the Board of Supervisors at its meeting July 27.
Taylor, Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Martin (Stanardsville) and longtime engineer Herb White met with Peter D’Alema, director of program management for VRA, on Monday, July 26.
Orange, Madison and Greene counties in 1969 partnered to create RSA to provide water and sewer services to the residents in those counties. A Board of Members, made up of two representatives of each of the three counties, oversees RSA.
“I think it’s fundamentally important that VRA acknowledged the resolutions from Greene, Orange and Madison—where you asked and Orange and Madison responded with resolutions that Greene County may withdraw from RSA—and also acknowledged the Orange-Madison Memorandum of Agreement that settled the issues, for at least the next several years, of what the leadership of the RSA Board of Members would be when it consists of only Orange and Madison,” Taylor said. “VRA recognizes that Greene County is leaving RSA … and is pleased with the Town of Stanardsville’s resolution of support.”
Taylor said VRA also made clear in the meeting that it is concerned with the financial aspects of operation for both Greene County and the new RSA.
“They are the bank that makes the money flow for the improvements to be built for small public enterprises, such as water and sewer works,” Taylor said. “VRA’s analysis isn’t just about can Greene County operate Greene County Water and Sewer, it’s also about can RSA operate without Greene County—both sides of that analysis need to be and will be answered.”
Taylor noted that county financial consultants, Stantec and Davenport, are working to finish a rate study that is scheduled to be presented at the Aug. 10 Board of Supervisors meeting.
Taylor said that VRA will need the same information from RSA directly about operation without Greene County before final decisions are made.
Taylor said since the county issued the July 9 Request for Proposals for the operation and maintenance of water and wastewater facilities in Greene County, several have come in and he and White were scheduled to look through them last week.
He said more would be presented at the Aug. 10 meeting regarding that, as well.
Taylor said once VRA has looked over the analysis for both Greene alone and RSA without Greene, it will make a recommendation to its board of directors, who meet quarterly with upcoming meetings in September and December.
“The staff we met with was fully understanding of our determination to draw this to a close before the end of the year,” Taylor said.