Greene Tech Center students win awards

Youth from the Greene County Technical Education Center (GCTEC) chapter of Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) recently participated in a weekend leadership training conference held April 1-3, 2022 in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Attendees participated in a weekend of workshops and sessions that challenged, informed, and motivated members and their advisers to learn more about leadership through FCCLA. Along with over 500 other advisers and members, GCTEC’s FCCLA chapter adviser, Kate Gozzard, accompanied nine members to the meeting.

To begin the conference, nearly 350 members participated in STAR Events, a series of competitive events that demonstrate proficiency and achievement in leadership and job-related skills. There are over 80 categories of STAR Events for members to compete in as a team or as an individual. GCTEC chapter members participated in the following events: Culinary Arts (Spencer Breeding, Bronze), Baking and Pastry (Eliah Dojack, Sliver; Marcus Johnson, Bronze) and Food Innovations (Lucero Arce-Sorto and Gabriel Smith, Bronze.)

The “Four Seasons… Virginia FCCLA Edition” theme was reinforced by Friday’s fall Opening General Session, where meeting attendees geared up for a variety of leadership training opportunities. The motivational speakers for this conference were Brad Hurtig and Tei Street. Their messages engaged and entertained members while teaching them important life lessons, and gave them ways to succeed in life both in and out of school.

The Saturday morning Business Session allowed members to vote on issues relevant to the organization, including the election of state officers for the 2022-2023 school year. Members then participated in a series of workshops that focused on career exploration, leadership, and implementing effective service projects in their schools and communities. The Banquet and Evening Session, entitled “Winter Wonderland”, gave members a chance to recognize individuals who support the organization.

Sunday’s Closing General Session included the awarding of STAR Events competition medals and trophies and installation of new state officers. The top winners in each of the national STAR Events competitions will have an opportunity to compete in San Diego, California at the National Leadership Conference, June 29- July 3, 2022, against top winners from other state associations. GCTEC Member Eliah Dojack placed third in Culinary Arts and qualified for Nationals taking place in San Diego, California this summer.

FCCLA is a dynamic and effective national student organization that helps young men and women become leaders and address important family, career, and community issues through Family and Consumer Sciences education. The organization has more than 164,000 members in over 5,300 chapters, including the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. Since the organization’s founding in 1945, FCCLA has involved more than 10 million youth.

Family, Career and Community Leaders of America is unique among youth organizations because its programs are planned and run by members. It is the only national in-school organization with the family as its central focus. Participation in national programs and chapter activities helps members become strong leaders in their families, careers, and communities.

DECA

DECA students competed in DECA state competition at Virginia Beach:

Jennifer Argueta: Awarded Medal in Personal Finance Role Play Skills Competition

Riley Mitchelson: Represented Greene County in DECA state competition

Shawna Nyabuto: Represented Greene County in DECA state competition

Ruby Sorto-Guevara: Represented Greene County in DECA state competition

Daphne Tynes: Organization Advisor

FCCLA

FCCLA state competition winners, who now qualify for the National competition in San Diego:

Eliah Dojack: 3rd Place FCCLA State Competition; Awarded Silver Medal; National FCCLA Baking and Pastry Competition Qualifier

Angely Ly: 2nd Place FCCLA State Competition - Interior Design; Awarded Gold Medal; National FCCLA Interior Design Competition Qualifier

Daniella Mercado: 2nd Place FCCLA State Competition - Interior Design; Awarded Gold Medal; National FCCLA Interior Design Competition Qualifier

Rvail Nasir: 1st Place FCCLA State Competition - Interior Design; Awarded Gold Medal; National FCCLA Interior Design Competition Qualifier

Haley Shifflett: 1st Place FCCLA State Competition - Interior Design; Awarded Gold Medal; National FCCLA Interior Design Competition Qualifier

Lou Berry: FCCLA Interior Design Student Advisor

Kate Gozzard: FCCLA Culinary Student Advisor

SkillsUSA

SkillsUSA District competitions:

Nathan Bodin: 4th Place SkillsUSA District Auto Competition

Nicholas Colvin: 1st Place SkillsUSA District Auto Competition

Login Crawford: 2nd Place SkillsUSA District HVAC Competition

Tyler Lawson: 1st Place SkillsUSA District HVAC Competition

Isaac Payne: 4th Place SkillsUSA District Carpentry Competition

Lindsey Shifflett: 4th Place SkillsUSA District Cosmetology Competition

Jackson Tynes: 1st Place SkillsUSA District Barbering Competition

Derek Leake: HVAC Advisor

Bruce Van Dyke: Auto Mechanics Advisor

Charmarie Whetzel: Cosmetology Advisor

Thomas Mallory: Carpentry Advisor

HOSA

HOSA students competed in the HOSA state competition in Williamsburg:

Klaira Bragado: 3rd Place State HOSA Competition - Public Health

Paula Nolasco: 3rd Place State HOSA Competition - Public Health

Opshana Rai: 1st Place State HOSA Competition - Home Health Aide; 3rd Place State HOSA Competition - Public Health

Brianna Roach: 3rd Place State HOSA Competition - Public Health; 3rd Place State HOSA Competition - Health Care Photography

Tabitha Coles: Organization Advisor