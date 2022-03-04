Greene Supervisors ask Orange & Madison for help

Board members plead for movement on RSA withdrawal

The Greene County Board of Supervisors meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 22 was held at 2:30 p.m., much earlier than the usual evening meeting time. After attending to a few administrative matters (reappointing two representatives to the Economic Development Authority for another term, approving funding for bulletproof vests for the sheriff’s office and approving previously-discussed meeting room upgrades to utilize American Rescue Plan Act—federal pandemic relief—funds), the meeting adjourned after only 38 minutes of discussion.

The reason for the speedy meeting was soon apparent to those paying attention. Davis Lamb (Ruckersville District Supervisor), Steve Bowman (Monroe District Supervisor and Greene County representative on the Rapidan Service Authority Board of Members) and County Administrator Mark Taylor headed to Orange to catch the Orange County BOS meeting at 5 p.m. At the same time, Dale Herring (At-Large Supervisor and Vice Chair) and Marie Durrer (BOS Chair) headed to the parallel meeting in Madison County at 6 p.m.

Their purpose? To encourage the supervisors of both counties—who had all unanimously agreed to allow Greene to withdraw from the RSA—to put pressure on their appointed representatives to move forward with the withdrawal.

The backstory

The Rapidan service Authority (RSA) is the water and sewer authority made up of Orange, Greene and Madison counties since 1969.

The Rapidan River supplies the majority of public water for Greene County and is the sole public water source for Orange County, particularly for the towns of Orange and Gordonsville and the Lake of the Woods community. As Greene’s population more than doubled between 1990 and 2000, both the county and RSA began looking at what would be needed to create a 50-year water supply plan as required by Virginia Code 62.1-44.38.1.

A water supply plan created in August 2000 by Gilbert W. Clifford & Associates Inc. by RSA request noted that groundwater sources in the Virginia Piedmont do not produce yields high enough to meet the demand needed for Greene and recommended a pumped storage site—also called an impoundment—off the Rapidan River near White Run. The report also laid out a schedule and costs that would have had the project finished by March 2010 for less than $20 million.

By 2005, with no movement by RSA to create the recommended White Run Reservoir, the Greene County BOS decided to move forward with the project, agreeing to take on $4.8 million in RSA debt in exchange for the ability to utilize public water connection fees—called equivalent dwelling units or EDUs—through RSA to help fund its growing infrastructure needs.

The 2008-09 Great Recession negatively impacted project funding as well as county growth, but Greene pressed on with hiring engineering firm WW Associates and determining the site of the reservoir. With help from the Army Corps of Engineers, the land between Watson, Dairy and Fredericksburg roads in Ruckersville was purchased for $3 million in order to construct the 900-million gallon reservoir. The plan called for constructing a 75-foot-high earthen dam to flood 125 acres, thereby collecting more than triple the current maximum draw of water from the river.

In December 2014, Greene County and RSA entered into an agreement to add a facility fee to the monthly bills of customers in order to help pay for the water impoundment project. Financial consultant Stantec in 2017 helped Greene develop a funding plan which included gradual increases to the facility fee over several years. The county has received more than $3 million in facility fee payments to date, although the cost of the project is estimated to be as much as $45-65 million after more than a 20-year delay.

In July 2020, the RSA Board of Members voted 4-2—with Greene’s two representatives voting against—to end facility fee billing for both water and sewer and to have future fee payments go to RSA instead of the county. The RSA board members said they intended to take over the water project and to scrap the plans already in progress by Greene County.

In September 2020, the Greene BOS filed a lawsuit against RSA for breach of contract over the matter, and two weeks later a second lawsuit was filed after the RSA board decided not to allow the Greene County representatives to speak or vote on anything while the lawsuit was ongoing.

Where we are now

In April 2021, boards of supervisors of both Orange and Madison counties gave unanimous consent for Greene to leave RSA; however, the RSA board denied the request. Seven different lawsuits have come before the Hon. Judge Claude Worrell since September 2020. Each time, Judge Worrell has ruled in favor of Greene County—including overturning RSA’s Plea in Bar calling the fee an “impermissible tax” and another claiming RSA had sovereign immunity. In July 2021 Judge Worrell declared that the RSA facility fee was not illegal.

At the December RSA Board of Members meeting, the question of reinstating the facility fee was raised, to which Greene County member Bill Martin stated that what Greene County really wanted was to stop wasting time and to be allowed to withdraw from RSA. Since the cessation of the fee two years ago was the impetus for the ongoing litigation, some members seemed to believe that Greene County might drop the lawsuit if the fee was added back onto the bills.

RSA’s termination of the facility fee has cost Greene County more than $2 million in funding to date, according to Martin and County Administrator Mark Taylor.

The statements

“Treat us the way you’d want to be treated.”

That was the overarching message of two Greene County Supervisors who appeared before their contemporaries during public comment at last week’s Orange County Board of Supervisors meeting. Lamb and Bowman, accompanied by County Administrator Mark Taylor, read from printed statements following a contentious RSA board meeting the week prior. Bowman serves on that board along with former BOS chairman Bill Martin; the other RSA board members are Lee Frame (Chair) and Jim Crozier of Orange and Troy Coppage (Vice Chair) and Carty Yowell of Madison.

“Greene County is asking for some understanding and cooperation from Orange County and from the Orange County RSA representatives so that our withdrawal from RSA can be completed,” Lamb said. “RSA has fallen into dysfunction and RSA’s lawyer told Greene County Circuit Court Judge Worrell in January that RSA will never enter into another contract with Greene County to allow us to improve anything. To us, this was a declaration that RSA is permanently broken. Greene County must leave the RSA.”

He said the dispute between RSA and Greene will continue until it can separate on what he called “fair terms.”

“As soon as we have a fair withdrawal, the litigation will be over,” he continued. “Greene County is not the hold-up. We would be out of RSA already if not for RSA’s unreasonable positions and its actions to put obstacles in our way.”

Of the seven court rulings between RSA and Greene, he cited all seven in favor of Greene County, suggesting, “RSA has lost every step of the litigation because their positions are unreasonable.”

Lamb said his county’s administration has been in discussions with contract operators to assume control and operation of water and sewer needs when a timely and fair withdrawal can be achieved. What Greene doesn’t have, he said, is a start date when it can provide those services exclusive of RSA.

“Greene County believes that withdrawal can be completed by the end of the current fiscal year, on June 30, 2022, if the parties cooperate,” Lamb said.

He said if RSA would turn over Greene County’s water and sewer assets to the Greene County Board of Supervisors, it could provide services to its citizens at costs similar to what they currently pay the three-county authority.

“Greene County has assumed millions of dollars in RSA infrastructure debt over 17 years ago, and we have issued additional water and sewer debt,” he continued. “RSA’s suggestion that Greene County should have to pay again for water and sewer infrastructure—that our taxpayers and ratepayers have already paid for—is grossly unfair and unrealistic.”

He said his county’s infrastructure has already been paid for through an agreed-upon, $0.075 earmark within the county’s real estate tax rate and through payments from RSA customers in his county.

“Greene citizens have already paid for those assets. By their own accounting, RSA’s total debt attributable to Greene County is only $154,000,” Lamb explained. “We can write RSA a check for that. We need to get the transfer of infrastructure settled.”

“RSA has about $12 million in the bank and claims that some of that is from availability fees from Orange and Madison. Greene makes no claim on the availability fees paid by Orange or Madison residents,” Lamb said, “but RSA’s budget has listed voluntary contributions to their reserves from Greene County ratepayers for years. Now, RSA says none of their reserves in the bank should belong to Greene.”

At that point, Lamb had been talking for more than five minutes—well over the standard three-minute allocation generally applied during the board’s public comment period. Board Chair Mark Johnson asked Lamb if he could wrap up his remarks, to which he apologized and continued to read.

“How would Orange County want to be treated if you were in our positions? That’s how Greene wants you to treat us,” he added.

Next up was Monroe District Supervisor Steve Bowman, who echoed Lamb’s remarks, asking the Orange County Board to direct its representatives on the RSA board to take appropriate action to complete Greene’s “fair and equitable withdrawal from RSA.”

He recounted the Orange board’s action from its April 13, 2021, meeting when it unanimously agreed to allow Greene County to withdraw from the RSA partnership.

“In that resolution, the Orange County Board of Supervisors expressly stated its support for the process to move forward for Greene County to be separated from RSA,” Bowman said. That same night, he noted, the Madison County Board of Supervisors also unanimously agreed to that action.

Both Madison and Orange later approved and signed a memorandum of agreement concerning the future of the Rapidan Service Authority Board, outlining representation, voting, governance, service fees and stability following Greene County’s withdrawal, Bowman continued.

“Following these actions, the RSA Board of Members has failed to proceed with Greene County’s withdrawal from RSA,” he said. “More specifically, your appointees to the RSA board have not taken action to either advance the withdrawal process or to hold the RSA staff accountable for their lack of progress on Greene County’s withdrawal from RSA.

“The RSA board and the RSA staff continue to impede Greene County’s fair and equitable withdrawal from RSA,” he charged, adding, “RSA picked a fight with Greene County in July of 2020.”

Although reluctant to do so, he continued, Greene County has had to take RSA, Orange and Madison to court to allow its exit from the tri-county partnership.

While Orange County has asked Greene to end the litigation, Bowman said his county looks forward to ending it as soon as the withdrawal from RSA is completed.

“As the litigation has continued, every one of the court’s decisions, to date, have been in favor of Greene County,” he said, suggesting his home county anticipates a substantial monetary judgment against RSA for breach of contract.

“Greene County will ask the court to declare the RSA acted arbitrarily and capriciously,” Bowman said. “RSA is not functioning. It cannot function as long as the dispute continues. The dispute damages the services provided to Greene County residents,” he continued, suggesting customers in Orange and Madison also could be compromised since the service authority cannot undertake significant projects or borrow money amid the existing legal dispute.

Greene BOS at Orange Read the full text of the statements made by Greene County Supervisors during public comment at the Orange County Board of Supervisors meeting…

During the Madison County Board of Supervisors meeting later that same day, Greene County BOS Chairman Marie Durrer was first up at the mic. Her written statement was largely the same as that read by Lamb at the Orange County meeting.

Durrer asked supervisors to direct their RSA board members to proceed promptly with Greene County’s withdrawal on fair and equitable terms and treat the county “fairly as a sister county and as a neighbor.” She gave a bit of history about the situation, noting that in April 2021, both Madison County and Orange County supervisors adopted resolutions of consent to Greene County’s withdrawal.

She also said that Madison County officials have asked for the litigation to end, which Durrer alluded would happen once Greene County’s withdrawal is finalized. She added that thus far, the court has ruled in favor of Greene County and the county anticipates a “substantial” monetary judgement against RSA for breach of contract. She said mediation failed because RSA made unreasonable demands and that the current situation is damaging to customers in all three counties.

Herring’s statement to the Madison board echoed that of Bowman in Orange. He noted that Greene County wants to keep a positive working relationship with Madison County and said that RSA has fallen into dysfunction and the dispute will continue until there is a fair withdrawal. He placed the blame on RSA, saying if not for the authority’s “unreasonable positions and its actions to put obstacles in our way” Greene would already be out.

“RSA took bad advice and made bad decisions about the facility fee that have cost Greene County $2 million so far,” Herring said. “RSA owes us for that.”

Supervisors in Madison were silent following the comments.

Greene BOS at Madison Read the full text of the statements made by Greene County Supervisors during public comment at the Madison County Board of Supervisors meetin…

When you can speak up

RSA is required to hold a public hearing before it can to add the facility fee back to Greene County customers’ bills. This hearing is scheduled to take place Wednesday, March 23 at 6:30 p.m. in the PVCC Eugene Giuseppe Center, 222 Main St. in Stanardsville. The Greene County BOS members encourage all customers to attend and make their voices heard about the current situation.

Judge Worrell also is scheduled to hear a Greene County Plea in Bar and RSA’s counterclaim in another virtual hearing Monday, March 21 at 3:30 p.m.

The next scheduled monthly meeting of the RSA Board of Members is on Thursday, March 17 at 2 p.m. with location to be determined. Visit rapidan.org/meeting-agendas for more information.

