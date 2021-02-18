Greene sees 442% increase in felony drug cases in last 2 decades

He added that a lot of drug dealers are adding fentanyl to other drugs, including marijuana, and when you take a drug you really have no idea what is in it. Fentanyl is a pain reliever that is roughly 100 times more potent than morphine and 50 times more potent than heroin, according to the 2020 Drug Enforcement Agency’s Drugs of Abuse report. Just a drop is enough to kill a person.

“It’s like playing Russian roulette, but you’re not putting the bullet in, somebody else is, and you don’t know how many bullets are in or what type of bullet it is,” Consolvo said. “Do you shoot yourself into an overdose but you’re able to come out of it? Or is it the one where you drop dead?”

Roach noted that the younger the individual, the more impact doing drugs has on their growing brains.

“Children’s brains are still developing and if they smoke weed, it affects them on a long-term basis and changes their brain. It doesn’t affect adults like that,” he said. “And Ritalin in children is beneficial when they have ADHD, but it’s mini-cocaine for adults.”

Roach said he’d like to see people advocate for tougher laws, but also said parents need to pay attention to what’s going on at home.