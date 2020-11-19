Greene schools are at capacity for in-person learning

In the primary school, 31 requests (with only one moving to virtual) required two virtual teachers to come back to in-person instruction and teacher assignments for virtual students were adjusted accordingly.

“Collaboration between all three elementary schools was key, as we have some virtual students who are being shared between Nathanael Greene and Ruckersville,” said NGPS Principal Danielle Alicea. “Once we confirmed all requests … could be accommodated, we worked together as a team to communicate with parents, transportation and staff in adjusting schedules to ensure it was a smooth transition.”

With 28.7% of elementary students learning virtually and a steady 40% of middle and high school students in virtual classes, schools are continually adjusting to address issues with connectivity. Two months into the school year, 200 T-Mobile WiFi hotspots have thus far been distributed to parents to assist in distance learning and another 50 have been ordered to meet requests.

Huber said they have noticed some increased instances of students failing to perform up to normal expectations because of the adjusted school schedule this fall.