Greene’s RSA exit given OK

Orange County Supervisor and Vice Chair Mark Johnson said at Orange’s regular meeting April 13 that it appeared to him that RSA had “to a degree kind of outlived its usefulness” as the Greene County Board of Supervisors had requested to leave, as well as filed suit against the two counties and RSA for breach of contract last summer.

“I don’t believe that we should hold Greene County hostage,” Johnson said.

All five supervisors in Orange asked that the resolution include a contingency that Madison and Orange counties would have to agree on the makeup of the new RSA Board of Members, with Orange having the majority due to its considerably larger customer base. Orange has more than 5,000 customers and Madison has less than 200.

“Clearly this is not a delay of the motion and this is simply a reality that once we vote to allow Greene to leave, it is not the end of the process; it’s the beginning of a very long process that is going to play out for months,” Johnson added.

Greene County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Martin, Stanardsville, said Greene County is ready to establish its own water and sewer service.