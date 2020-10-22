Greene’s own EMS goes into service

Greene County’s new emergency medical services (EMS) team hit the road at 0600 hours on Wednesday, Oct. 14, and was immediately put to the test with medical calls and even a hang glider stuck in a tree.
This new EMS department was approved by the county on May 12, after the University of Virginia’s Medic 5 gave six-month notice to Greene County on April 14, that it would no longer provide ambulance services.
“We had 155 days to get this department created and online by Oct. 14,” said Melissa Meador, county director of emergency services. “So, there were moments of concern, moments of doubt. However, the smartest thing we did in the whole situation was establish the operational medical director position as soon as we did and hire the EMS supervisor. Without those two positions being brought on immediately, we absolutely would not be ready today.”
EMS Supervisor Aaron Anderegg is a former volunteer and worked at Medic 5 prior to taking this position. He’s also a lifelong Greene County resident.
“It’s a new journey,” Anderegg said last week. “It’s a crossroads and an opportunity for the emergency services in Greene County to actually do what’s best for the citizens; that’s the exciting part.”
Dr. Debra Perina fills the role of operational medical director, which is required for any EMS squad to operate.
“Dr. Perina and Aaron have been phenomenal,” Meador said. “Their commitment and passion, it’s like nothing I’ve ever seen before.”
Both Anderegg and Meador agree they’re proud of the staff they’ve hired.
“We’ve got a great staff. The quantity of applications we received—the quality of applications we received—was overwhelming,” Meador said. “So, I am confident going into this today that we have hired the best people that can provide the best service for this county. And I am confident in that and very happy with the way things have panned out. So we’re ready.”
Medic Cynthia Patterson, who worked in Greene County years ago through Medic 5, said she is excited about the future.
“I feel like EMS is a calling, and I found out this was my calling about 18 years ago. I’ve been a medic ever since. I love my job,” Patterson said.
Paramedic Caleb Shetler is happy to be home in Greene County again.
“I grew up in Greene County; that’s why this means a lot. I am serving my own community,” Shetler said. “I went off to college in the Midwest and became a paramedic and then recently with my wife moved back here last month. So it’s really, really cool. To be involved in EMS in the county and be a part of the first group is pretty exciting.”
Emergency Medical Technician Alexis Weakley of Madison County has volunteered for the Greene County Rescue Squad for about two years. She said she enjoys helping patients the most.
“I have big hopes for Greene County,” Weakley said. “We’re going to be providing a higher level of care than we’ve had.”
Fellow Emergency Medical Technician Ashley Wait had worked for Medic 5 for the past year.
“I loved it,” she said. “I really liked doing EMS and I liked running in this county. I got to know it pretty well and I actually moved to the county.”
At-Large Supervisor Dale Herring during the board of supervisors meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 13, said the development of this new department from the ground up was a “huge undertaking.”
“The target dates were almost unrealistic with what had to be accomplished,” Herring said to the board. “I, for one, just want to say thank you to you and to all those involved to get us to this point. We weren’t even sure if the budget would work out and here we are today, getting ready for tomorrow.”
Midway Supervisor Marie Durrer echoed Herring’s sentiments but also said she was nervous at first.
“I had doubts, I really admit,” Durrer said. “I knew if anybody could do it you could. I would be fibbing if I said I didn’t have a few doubts. Shout out and thank you to you and your team. It’s been wonderful working with you for this. And I thank all those involved in the past and I look forward to working with the present.”
Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Martin, Stanardsville, also thanked those who started the Greene County Volunteer Rescue Squad more than 50 years ago.
“(There’s been) amazing work our Greene County Rescue Squad has done over the last 50-plus years here in Greene County and it’s passing the torch,” Martin said. “A lot of good work has been done in the past. An awful lot of good work has been done, the latest in recent months in planning and now moving forward. Just an awesome job.”
Until the new station is built, Greene County EMS will operate out of the Stanardsville Volunteer Fire Department building under a lease agreement with the fire department and the county.
