Greene’s own EMS goes into service

Emergency Medical Technician Alexis Weakley of Madison County has volunteered for the Greene County Rescue Squad for about two years. She said she enjoys helping patients the most.

“I have big hopes for Greene County,” Weakley said. “We’re going to be providing a higher level of care than we’ve had.”

Fellow Emergency Medical Technician Ashley Wait had worked for Medic 5 for the past year.

“I loved it,” she said. “I really liked doing EMS and I liked running in this county. I got to know it pretty well and I actually moved to the county.”

At-Large Supervisor Dale Herring during the board of supervisors meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 13, said the development of this new department from the ground up was a “huge undertaking.”

“The target dates were almost unrealistic with what had to be accomplished,” Herring said to the board. “I, for one, just want to say thank you to you and to all those involved to get us to this point. We weren’t even sure if the budget would work out and here we are today, getting ready for tomorrow.”

Midway Supervisor Marie Durrer echoed Herring’s sentiments but also said she was nervous at first.