Greene RSA reps silenced by board; Greene files lawsuit

The lawsuit

On Tuesday, July. 28, the Greene County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a resolution that requested Madison and Orange boards of supervisors release Greene from the Rapidan Service Authority.

Both Orange and Madison supervisors said no to the release of Greene County.

On Sept. 14, Greene County filed a lawsuit in Greene County Circuit Court requesting, among other things, that a court dissolve the corporation and to surrender to Greene all RSA assets within the county and without cost to the county.

RSA attorney Terry Lynn said after the Sept. 17 board of members meeting that nobody will comment on the lawsuit.

“It’s in the court; that’s where we’ll try it,” Lynn said.

There are six counts in the lawsuit. The first is alleged breach of contract that stems from the RSA board July 16 meeting vote to stop billing for and collecting of the facility fees which were an integral part of the county’s plan to fund the water project and continue to pay the debt on the sewer project.

The county is asking for $24.2 million for the money spent by Greene County in preparation for the new water system, according to the lawsuit.