Greene RSA reps silenced by board; Greene files lawsuit

The Rapidan Service Authority (RSA) Board of Members first action at its monthly meeting on Sept. 17 was to prohibit the Greene County representatives from speaking on business during public sessions or sitting in during closed session in a 4-2 vote. The two opposing votes were from the Greene County representatives: Greene County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Martin, Stanardsville, and Planning Commissioner Ron Williams.
RSA board Chairman Steve Hoffman, of Madison, requested the motion in response to a lawsuit filed in Greene County Circuit Court earlier in the week against RSA by the Greene County Board of Supervisors that requests more than $33 million and Greene’s removal from RSA (see sidebar, below).
RSA was created as a regional water and sewer authority on June 17, 1969, by the counties of Greene, Orange and Madison.
The lawsuit includes six total counts for four alleged breaches of contract, one count for alleged breach of fiduciary duty and one count for alleged breach of articles of incorporation.
Hoffman said he had an opinion from Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring regarding conflict of interest.
The letter is dated June 15, 2018, and pertains to a case where a member of a board of supervisors was hired to be executive director of a public service authority and what conflict would arise if he remained a supervisor for the said locality.
“Because an individual in the position you describe would have a personal interest in both governmental agencies—the Greene County Board of Supervisors and Rapidan Service Authority—he would have to remain alert at all times of which might require formal disclosure qualification or other action under (Virginia Code) 2.2-3.112,” Hoffman read. “For example, conflicts or this sort could arise from decision by the Board of Supervisors pertaining to or having a financial effect on the authority, which is us, or from transactions that are pertaining to the effect of the county. That’s the part I wanted to read into the minutes.”
According to RSA’s bylaws, dated June 17, 1969, the board of members—by a majority vote—can limit the privileges of any board member.
“The privileges of a board member may be restricted by majority vote of the board of members: provided however, that the restrictions imposed and the basis for such restrictions shall be specifically stated in the resolution passed by the board,” the bylaws state.
Martin said according to the Virginia Freedom of Information Act code provision 2.2-3712 (g) that both he and Williams shall be permitted to attend board of members closed session meetings.
“In my opinion, you’re wearing two hats and I don’t think that’s gonna fly,” Hoffman said.
Lee Frame, of Orange County, made the motion to prohibit Martin and Williams from participating in further RSA board meetings, both public and closed, until such time as the lawsuit is settled.
“Does that sound appropriate, I guess is the word,” Orange representative Jim Crozier asked the RSA attorney Terry Lynn.
“Yes,” Lynn said.
“I would ask the attorney, rather than is it appropriate, is it legal based on the statute I just read,” Martin said.
Crozier said that was the intent of his question.
“I’m presuming that would still be the same answer,” Crozier said to Lynn.
Lynn said the motion must be turned into a resolution per the bylaws.
At the time of the vote there was no written resolution.
The majority of the remaining business centered on Greene County’s water needs.
RSA General Manager Tim Clemons laid out for the board the past 20 years’ history of the planning of the county’s water supply project and offered a plan to move forward with upgrading the treatment plant, among other projects for Greene.
Clemons said the comprehensive water plan, dated August 2000, was for a regional plan which would connect all three county’s systems together.
“The regional concept was the fundamental basis for the plan’s conclusions,” he said. “The long-range projects, which included the White Run Reservoir and the new water treatment plant, were to be constructed by Greene County, as indicated by letters of understanding dated Dec. 14, 2004, and June 28, 2005. All projects associated with the agreement were to be completed between 2005 and 2008.”
Clemons noted Greene’s growth numbers have not materialized as quickly as originally projected, using U.S. Census numbers showing that Greene has grown about 1% per year for the past decade.
“Neither the average daily demand nor that peak data demand projection (of 2008) proved to be accurate. This certainly appears to indicate a downturn in growth,” Clemons said.
In July, the peak day demand was 983,000 gallons, he said.
“What can be deceiving if you simply look at the number is that it is not necessarily demand,” Clemons said. “For instance, the day prior, we only produced 596,000 gallons. Our minimum day in July was 514,000 gallons.”
Clemons said the term “safe yield” for the river is used in regulations for both the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) and the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), but since RSA’s Greene treatment facility is excluded from needing a water surface withdrawal permit by DEQ, the more “stringent definition of safe yield does not apply. DEQ will not require a (withdrawal) permit until such time that significant change needs to be made to the intake. I’ve had that discussion myself.”
The intake, Clemons said, was rated by DEQ in 2007 for 1.75 million gallons per day. The VDH waterworks permit is the limiting factor, he said, as it states 1.15 million gallons per day for the treatment plant itself.
“In order to increase the plant’s capacity, raw water storage will be necessary,” Clemons said. “RSA has known that and recognized that fact for more than 20 years.”
The 2000 plan estimated the cost of the impoundment at $14.5 million and said it needed to be done by 2010. The 2005 agreement with Greene County said it would cost $20.3 million and be constructed by 2008, Clemons said, using the dates found in the letters of intent. There is no due date found in the agreement the Greene County Record obtained through open records requests.
“Regardless of what has been printed in news sources or said by an individual, RSA did not enter into an open-ended agreement with no timeframe associated with performance,” Clemons said. “It’s 2020, and we still don’t have a reservoir or plan and the projected cost is upwards of $63 million.”
Clemons requested the board approve $48,500 for a preliminary engineering review of upgrading the water treatment plant with new membrane technology that could increase the plant’s efficiency and lower operating costs. Clemons said the preliminary engineering report will take 60 days to complete. The board approved that unanimously 4-0 with the Greene members unable to participate.
“As noted previously, RSA still recognizes the need to safeguard against drought conditions and provide long-term water storage to that end,” Clemons said. “We’ve already made contact with two potential properties for that.”
Additionally, Clemons said he recommends the following actions to meet Greene County’s water supply needs in the future:
- Revise RSA’s Comprehensive Water Supply Plan to reflect county preference for segmented water systems, improvements and system changes since 2000, identification of key future improvements, updated water projects and impacts of “advanced metering infrastructure and low-flow appliances on demand reduction.
- Authorize the preliminary engineering report for upgrading the existing water treatment plan to membrane technology.
- Initiate formal discussion with VDH and DEQ regarding upgrading the existing water treatment plant and increasing river intake volume.
- Review the Greene County water system in its entirety for needed upgrades.
- Finalize required water rate increase to fund identified improvements.
- Proceed with the selection of property and the design/construction of drought storage.
- Further investigate and identify ground water sources for development and addition to the water system.
Greene County Director of Planning and Zoning Administrator Jim Frydl and Greene County Administrator Mark Taylor spoke during public comment.
“As a ratepayer, I'm a little embarrassed and ashamed and angry. First of all, the first action you guys took was to ban my representation in Greene County, then made a decision to spend $48,000 of my money without my representatives being able to speak; no representative in Greene County spoke on a Green County action,” Frydl said.
Taylor offered packets of information for the board, though no members agreed to receive them.
“Sir, you might as well stop, we’ve cut ties with Greene County,” Hoffman said.
“Oh no, sir. We asked you to cut ties with us, we asked you to let us out and you wouldn't. So you either will or you won't,” Taylor said. “These are our representatives, they have a right to be part of this body and they have a right to be here. And there will be consequences for your ill-conceived actions taken today. I ask you respectfully, gentlemen to consider the Virginia code and reconsider today’s action.”
Frame asked for a closed session to discuss the litigation with the attorney.
Both Martin and Williams left the room, despite the code section Martin read previously.
“There was no reason to stay,” Martin said. “It was outrageous. I believe it’s illegal and I suspect they’ll be hearing about it.”
The lawsuit
On Tuesday, July. 28, the Greene County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a resolution that requested Madison and Orange boards of supervisors release Greene from the Rapidan Service Authority.
Both Orange and Madison supervisors said no to the release of Greene County.
On Sept. 14, Greene County filed a lawsuit in Greene County Circuit Court requesting, among other things, that a court dissolve the corporation and to surrender to Greene all RSA assets within the county and without cost to the county.
RSA attorney Terry Lynn said after the Sept. 17 board of members meeting that nobody will comment on the lawsuit.
“It’s in the court; that’s where we’ll try it,” Lynn said.
There are six counts in the lawsuit. The first is alleged breach of contract that stems from the RSA board July 16 meeting vote to stop billing for and collecting of the facility fees which were an integral part of the county’s plan to fund the water project and continue to pay the debt on the sewer project.
The county is asking for $24.2 million for the money spent by Greene County in preparation for the new water system, according to the lawsuit.
The second count is alleged breach of fiduciary duty. The county alleged in the lawsuit that Greene paid for a $19,180 billing system to allow the facility fees to be added to the billing, as well as the fact that RSA kept 10% of facility fees collected monthly as part of the original agreement with the county. The county is asking for both the cost of the billing system, as well as the amounts collected from facility fees monthly by RSA and for RSA to produce the customer list to the county.
Count three is for alleged breach of contract causing the “unjust enrichment” of RSA because the county assumed the debt in the 2005 agreement.
“RSA has been unjustly enriched by Greene County’s payment of $7,537,524.22 over 15 years,” the lawsuit stated. The county still owes $1,313,732.17 for future bond payments, according to the lawsuit. The county is asking for all that money back.
The fourth count alleged breach of contract due to RSA’s alleged failure to maintain the system.
“RSA has not had a capital improvement project in 20 years,” the lawsuit stated. “Items are fixed on an ad hoc basis, but there has been no capital improvement plan to upgrade the water or sewer system or infrastructure.”
The county is requesting a writ of mandamus that will require RSA to turn over the operations of the water and sewer systems to Greene.
The fifth count alleged breach of articles of incorporation as it relates to the infrastructure in Greene County.
The final count in the civil lawsuit alleged breach of contract for water hookup fees due to the fact that the July 16 board of members’ vote “unilaterally determined that all water (hookup fees) would be paid directly to RSA. There was no consultation with the Greene Board of Supervisors about this change prior to the breach,” the lawsuit stated.
At press time no hearing date had been scheduled and no response filed by RSA.
