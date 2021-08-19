Greene, RSA can be successful apart

Greene County could leave the Rapidan Service Authority (RSA) and both it and the new authority—made up of Orange and Madison counties—could survive, according to a consultant’s presentation at the last Greene supervisors meeting.
David Hyder, of Stantec, told the Greene County Board of Supervisors Aug. 10 that the utility revenue sufficiency analysis performed utilized numbers from RSA’s comprehensive annual financial reports for the past eight years and the RSA operating budgets from 2015-2021.
“One of the things I want to draw your attention to right off the bat … is that RSA is operating a self-supporting utility,” Hyder said. “In fact, they projected that they’re actually going to have reserve contributions totaling $1.2 million in 2021.”
Hyder noted that current water and sewer rates for the county could support the operation of the utility itself, but cannot support that plus the debt service that Greene holds for previous infrastructure improvements and the beginning of the reservoir project.
Hyder said while forecasting the operating costs across the next four years, Stantec assumed costs would grow about 3% per year and a 2% increase in revenues outside of water and sewer rates. Additionally, they assumed property tax dollars to the county would increase by 2% since Greene budgets 7.5 cents per $100 of assessed real estate tax dollars to go toward water and sewer debt the county holds, which has an annual payment of about $2.5 million.
Without the debt payments for the sewer plant and that water debt the county assumed in 2005 from RSA, the county could operate a water and sewer utility without using the advertised 2022 rates and have a roughly $450,000 surplus.
“Greene County provides property tax revenues to help fund the debt service,” Hyder said. “Even with the property taxes, when we bring in the existing debt services, revenues would not be sufficient to cover the cost of the system—with a shortfall of about $370,000.”
Hyder said if the county increased rates by 19% for both sewer and water in 2022 that it would have a roughly $500,000 surplus for the utility’s reserves. That would bring the rate for minimum water user (up to 2,000 gallons) to $18.25 and then an additional $7.34 for each 2,000 gallons over. The minimum sewer (up to 2,000 gallons) user’s rate would be $33.58 and $12 for each 2,000 gallons over. Stantec estimated a need to increase those rates by 8% in 2023 and 2024 and then by 2.5% in 2025 and 2026. This is significantly less than the $30 facility fee that was being assessed prior to the July 2020 meeting when the RSA Board of Members voted 4-2 to immediately end billing the facility fee.
Stantec also did an analysis of what RSA would look like without Greene County’s more than 3,000 customers.
“So this is taking the budget for 2021 and just stripping out the water and sewer revenues that Greene generates, as well as other revenues that are allocated to Greene, stripping out the operating costs associated with Greene and then stripping out a little bit of debt,” Hyder said.
Stantec found that without Greene County, the new authority would still generate a significant surplus of about $800,000.
“The current budget assumes a $1.2 million contribution to reserves,” Hyder said. “So, if RSA wanted to return to that point … they have to do about a 7.5% rate increase for its customers (in Madison and Orange) and that would allow them a one-time increase to get back to generating that $1.2 million. It’s important to note here, though, that with the removal of Greene County, they’re still fine in terms of financially viable. In 2026 there is a small shortfall, but this does assume there are no future rate increases.”
Ruckersville Supervisor Davis Lamb asked if connection fees—those charged when a new customer hooks up to the water and sewer connection—were included as revenues in the analysis.
“That is a great question,” said Courtney Rogers with Davenport and Company LLC. “It’s actually a point I was going to make. For this analysis we’ve chosen to just assume the worst case—that there are no new connections.”
Board of Supervisors Chair Bill Martin (Stanardsville) said the county will share the information with VRA as part of the justification to leave RSA.
“Based on what I’m seeing here, it seems that Greene County would be better off not being in RSA,” said At-Large Supervisor Dale Herring. “We’ve been saying that all along, you know, this gives us a definite answer that we’re better off being on our own than being part of this organization.”
The next step of analysis is looking at the reservoir project and what it will take to get that back underway.
“It’s important … to divide our thinking or synchronize our world into the short-term horizon and the long-term horizon,” said Greene County Administrator Mark Taylor. “In Stanardsville there are issues that have been very long-standing … (hydrant) flow and environmentally impactful sewer problems. Mercifully, we’ve been having conversations with the USDA about grant funding, so there will be some near-term projects that will be low cost for Greene County and extremely high value for the Town of Stanardsville and our community altogether.”
Taylor presented capital improvement projects and costs to the board later in the same meeting.
“This is entirely separate from the issue of our water supply project, which is a multiyear project that would take five years in order to complete, so that in my mind falls out as a long-term goal,” Taylor said. “As I comprehend what VRA means when they say they want to see our financing, our rate analysis and our impression of short-term capital needs that is on a very short horizon of no more than three years.”
Taylor said several of the RSA “current priorities” for Greene County have not been funded yet, including a 12-inch water main from Quinque to Stanardsville; a storage tank in Stanardsville; repainting elevated storage tanks; and retrofitting or replacing the water treatment plant. Taylor said pump station electrical upgrades; pump station upgrades with new variable speed pumps and upgraded water meters are being funded by the RSA Greene County rates.
“Our expectation is these projects blended in the water main replacement on Reservoir Drive, which RSA is doing as an emergency repair and should have complete before the transfer of Greene County operations to us,” Taylor said. “These have been current projects for RSA for quite some time. They’ve been collecting Greene County ratepayer funds to fund these projects for a number of years. I have no information to suggest that it’s not realistic for us to suggest or demand in the withdrawal agreement that these projects be completed before the transfer is completed, or the funding to these projects be transferred to us as part of the withdrawal.”
Monroe Supervisor Steve Bowman asked whether there was documented paperwork from RSA on the projects but Taylor said he had not seen it.
“I’m pretty sure I know the answer to this, but I’d like to get it on record … we made a request to see the documents?” Bowman asked.
“They should be among the documents that we’ve requested of them,” Taylor said.
He also noted that sewage was leaking into Mitchell Creek in the town and would need a sewer line replacement. He said he forwarded the information to the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality.
“I forwarded it in part because I want the record clear with them—who will be our future regulators—that this is an RSA issue that needs to be resolved before the baton is passed from RSA to Greene County,” Taylor said.
So, the three short-term projects for the new Greene utility would be: a water tank replacement in Stanardsville for $4 million; a pump station and force main for $3 million; and the Stanardsville sewer pipe replacement for $10 million.
“These projects have been badly needed for years,” Taylor said. “USDA is confident that the Town of Stanardsville could easily qualify for a good deal of federal help with these particular needs. If we can get the timing right on the transfer from RSA to get in the queue with USDA grants, we should have a very good opportunity to bring some badly needed improvement for the town.”
VRA notified Taylor in a letter dated Aug. 9, 2021, that the following items were outstanding before VRA would begin its analysis: a copy of the contract between Greene and the selected independent firm that will operate the county’s water and sewer assets; a copy of the finalized rate plan completed by the county’s rate consultant; detail regarding capital needs for the county’s water and sewer system and a plan for financing it; and a draft of the RSA-Greene withdrawal agreement.
With the information presented at the Aug. 10 meeting, the only item that is still needed is the contract with the independent firm, which has not been released publicly if one has been signed. The letter notes that VRA hopes to complete the analysis by the end of October.