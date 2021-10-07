Greene, RSA at odds over hydrants

The state of fire hydrants in the county is a public safety hazard, according to two Greene County volunteer fire chiefs and other county officials.

“If (Rapidan Service Authority) properly maintained the hydrants, I would go to, like, five of them and it takes four people to open them,” Ruckersville Volunteer Fire Company Chief David Morris said during the September Emergency Services Board meeting. “That tells me (the hydrants) haven’t been tested in at least a year. I can take you to three that are half-buried under the ground; if they were properly maintained, that wouldn’t be the case. They’d go out and do their yearly maintenance and flow testing and they would know they need to dig the hydrant out and that alone tells me they’re not properly maintained.”

The National Fire Protection Association’s 2022 standards note that flow tests should be done on all public hydrants every five years and that the hydrants should be flushed annually by the “authority having jurisdiction.”

RSA General Manager Tim Clemons did not answer whether those standards had been followed or who he believes would be responsible for that in Greene County.