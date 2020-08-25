Greene reps question proposed RSA water rate increase

There were many tense moments at the Rapidan Service Authority (RSA) Board of Members meeting on Thursday, Aug. 20 surrounding a proposed water rate increase, improvements for Stanardsville’s water supply and the plan for a 50-year water supply plan for Greene County.

RSA was established as a regional water and sewer authority in 1969 by resolution from the boards of supervisors of Orange, Madison and Greene counties. Greene requested in July that Orange and Madison counties allow it to leave RSA, but both boards of supervisors voted against it.

The request to withdraw came after the RSA Board of Members voted July 16 to end the billing of facility fees for customers and to resume control of the water supply plan in Greene County. The fees were the basis for Greene County financing for the improved water treatment plant and reservoir project in Greene County.

RSA General Manager Tim Clemons presented to the board a 10-year analysis of the average annual water demand in Greene County. In 2019, the average demand was 581,000 gallons of water per day.

“While the annual max day has at times been near the capacity of the plant, the average demand is at approximately 60% of the plant capacity,” Clemons said in a report to the board.

The highest recent demand came in 2014 with an average of 613,000 per day. Clemons said if the 725 equivalent dwelling units that have been purchased went online it would add approximately 145,000 gallons of water per day to the total.

He said the Virginia Department of Health mandates construction to increase plant capacity when three consecutive months’ average daily flow exceeds 85% of the plant’s capacity, which is 979,200 gallons per day. In 2020, RSA is averaging 640,000 gallons per day in Greene.