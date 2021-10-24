Greene native wants to revive Stanardsville’s nightlife

Downtown Stanardsville has a new dinner spot—and its only bar—thanks to local resident Roy Brock and the staff at Mountainside Bar & Grill, which opened officially Sept. 11. Along with brothers Lawrence and Miquel Brock and partner Shawn Murray, Roy Brock serves breakfast, lunch and dinner and will also be offering alcohol once the restaurant’s liquor license is approved.
“I grew up in Greene County, went to William Monroe High School and I used to spend a lot of my time over here when it was Dairy Queen,” Brock said. “After school, it was just like my favorite pastime to come over here and get some chicken strips and fries and just hang out. I never really thought that I would actually have my own restaurant over here but once I got the opportunity, I jumped on it.”
Mountainside Bar & Grill serves much more than chicken strips and fries. For breakfast (served from 8-11 a.m.), you can get a stack of pancakes, a combo platter of eggs, bacon or sausage and hash browns or an omelet with toast. Lunch options include burgers or chicken sandwiches, salads and wraps. For dinner, start off with mozzarella sticks, wings or queso then splurge on steak, chicken or shrimp with mashed potatoes, fries or onion rings. Ice cream and “Blizzards” (reminiscent of the building’s Dairy Queen days) will also be available along with cheesecake and apple pie, and there’s a full kids’ menu available as well.
“I’ve been looking to find a place to start my own restaurant and with it being right here local and right across from the school … I’m involved in a lot of sports at the school and I teach youth league,” Brock said. “That’s definitely one of the reasons why I chose this location. Greene County means a lot to me and I really wanted to represent the county and just bring something that I thought was much-needed to the area.”
Brock previously worked for the University of Virginia as a lead cook at O’Hill for five years before becoming a sous chef at Bonefish Grill, where he worked for nine years and became assistant culinary manager. Last year, he made the choice to branch out on his own to serve what he calls “a mix of fine dining and country cooking.”
“I have my brother (Lawrence Brock) here with me; he’s my partner and he also has probably 10 years of cooking experience,” Roy Brock said. “And then my other brother (Miquel Brock), he’s not here working with me on a regular basis but he came up with most of our recipes. He has a bachelor’s in culinary arts from Baltimore Culinary Academy.”
Miquel’s recipes include the made-from-scratch gravy, the wing sauce and house seasoning. The menu is also constantly being updated as they add new weekly specials and try out recipes, so check out the Facebook page for updates.
“We’re definitely trying to cultivate a family friendly atmosphere for the most part, but it’s kind of a cross between a family restaurant and a sports bar,” Brock said. “We will be serving alcohol … but we definitely want everyone—old, young, no matter what race, no matter who you are—to feel welcome and to feel at home while you’re here.”
The interior is decorated with various local sports team jerseys and televisions are available to broadcast the games. They’ve already had a visit from Stanardsville Mayor Gary Lowe, who offered advice on signage and advertising, and the kitchen is buying fresh produce from Gary Woodward—already a loyal customer—at the Greene County Farmers Market each week. In a nod to Brock’s close connections to Greene County schools, he plans to create some partnership opportunities to bring students to the new restaurant, including a deal for student athletes.
In addition to bringing back the Blizzards, Mountainside Bar & Grill will be offering a free meal to each Player of the Week in partnership with William Monroe High School through at least football and basketball season.
“Being a part of the Greene County school (community) is really important to me,” he said. “I cherished my time there and all my kids go there—I have five, two girls and three boys—and they love it over there.”
Brock’s oldest son plays on the JV football and basketball teams at William Monroe. His elder daughter plays basketball, his younger daughter runs cross country and both younger sons play youth league football. As a former William Monroe athlete himself, you could say Brock is extremely invested in athletics in Greene County.
“I definitely want to reach out to the school and do whatever I can to promote the kids and I definitely look forward to possibly donating some money,” he said. “We just love the area and we want to promote it as much as possible.”
Brock plans to host events twice a month to bring community members together. On Saturday, Oct. 30, the restaurant will be hosting a Halloween costume contest, with a $5 charge for costumed patrons and $10 for those without a costume. The event is for patrons 21 and older after 9 p.m. and ladies will receive one free drink. On Sunday Oct. 31, Mountainside will have candy available for any kids who stop by in their Halloween costumes.
“There’s nothing around here that people can go to and listen to good music and have a good time and eat good food and everything like that on a regular basis,” Brock said. “So, that’s something that we definitely want to do once or twice a month.”
The new restaurant is at 8257 Spotswood Trail, adjacent to Mountainside Gas and Grocery in the Great Valu shopping center. Open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., call-in ordering for pickup is also available and delivery and catering will be added soon through the Mountainside Gas and Grocery website.
For more information, call the restaurant at (434) 985-8323.