Greene native wants to revive Stanardsville’s nightlife

“I’ve been looking to find a place to start my own restaurant and with it being right here local and right across from the school … I’m involved in a lot of sports at the school and I teach youth league,” Brock said. “That’s definitely one of the reasons why I chose this location. Greene County means a lot to me and I really wanted to represent the county and just bring something that I thought was much-needed to the area.”

Brock previously worked for the University of Virginia as a lead cook at O’Hill for five years before becoming a sous chef at Bonefish Grill, where he worked for nine years and became assistant culinary manager. Last year, he made the choice to branch out on his own to serve what he calls “a mix of fine dining and country cooking.”

“I have my brother (Lawrence Brock) here with me; he’s my partner and he also has probably 10 years of cooking experience,” Roy Brock said. “And then my other brother (Miquel Brock), he’s not here working with me on a regular basis but he came up with most of our recipes. He has a bachelor’s in culinary arts from Baltimore Culinary Academy.”

Miquel’s recipes include the made-from-scratch gravy, the wing sauce and house seasoning. The menu is also constantly being updated as they add new weekly specials and try out recipes, so check out the Facebook page for updates.