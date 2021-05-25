Greene may tax cigarettes

Localities in Central Virginia are considering the creation of a regional cigarette taxing board, including Greene County.
David Blount, deputy director/director of legislative services for the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission (TJPDC), discussed the possibility with the Greene County Board of Supervisors at the May 11 meeting.
The General Assembly only recently extended the ability to tax packs of cigarettes, up to 40 cents per pack, to the counties—effective this July 1.
“I know you all are very familiar with the long-standing position that localities in this region have had in support of the state granting counties revenue-generating authority that is equal to that which cities and towns now enjoy,” Blount said. “And finally, after a long, long struggle, there was some progress made in that area in 2020 through two bills.”
For counties to tax cigarettes, it must do so as part of a regional board of at least six total localities—Northern Virginia has done this for about 50 years, Blount said. That regional board collects roughly $12 million per year, he added.
“With the preliminary work that we have done in this region, I would say (this area’s) numbers would probably be about 1/6 of the size if you’re just looking at the TJPDC region and a few other counties that might participate,” he said.
The TJPDC includes the counties of Greene, Albemarle, Fluvanna, Louisa and Nelson and the city of Charlottesville.
Albemarle and Fluvanna counties have already passed resolutions stating they’d be interested in such a regional taxing authority. Greene supervisors are expected to take it up at the May 25 regular meeting. Requests were sent to several other localities outside the TJPDC region to include: the counties of Madison, Orange, Augusta, Goochland, Buckingham, Cumberland, Page, Spotsylvania, Appomattox and Rockbridge.
“It’s incumbent upon the individual localities and their governing bodies to establish ordinances to go along with that board that would establish the levy or tax rate,” Blount said. “It would be very helpful to the TJPDC to know who was interested so that we could look at it from that perspective and do some calculations on revenues and what the costs would be.”
A conservative estimate for Greene County is an additional $108,000 per year. Blount said he has received resolutions from five counties with three within the typical TJPDC region. The actual taxing of the cigarettes for the regional board would likely not happen until the first of the year.
Virginia already collects 60 cents in taxes per pack purchased.