Greene man indicted on 11 charges of child porn

A Greene County man already facing charges for allegedly soliciting a minor in Florida is now facing 11 charges of possession of child pornography.

Haden Thomas Wilson, 27, of Stanardsville, was in Greene County Circuit Court on Monday, March 15, where attorney Brian Jones—who is already defending Wilson on the five charges for solicitation of a minor—was named his counsel for the new charges.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, just outside of Tampa, Fla., notified Greene about the alleged contact, according to a release from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

The Greene County and Albemarle County Internet Crimes Against Children units investigated the claim and arrested Wilson, authorities said.

Wilson is facing a maximum of 90 years if convicted of the proposition charges. If also convicted of the child pornography charges, Wilson faces a maximum sentence of 105 years in prison.

A jury trial is scheduled for Aug. 17 for the charges of solicitation of a minor. It is not yet known whether the new charges will be incorporated into the August trial dates, though Jones noted in court he does plan to file a motion to sever the charges. That had not happened at press time.

Wilson is being held without bond at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.

