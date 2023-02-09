A Greene County man has been named as a suspect in the recent church fire in Madison County.

David Gordon Netting, 45, of Stanardsville, has been charged with a trio of felonies: breaking and entering with intent to commit arson, injuring any property/monument and burning or destroying a dwelling house, according to a release from Madison County Sheriff Erik Weaver.

The sheriff said in a phone call Wednesday that Netting was injured in the Jan. 25 fire at Rose Park Methodist Church in Wolftown and was transported to VCU Medical Center in Richmond for treatment.

Netting was released Jan. 28 to the custody of the Richmond City Jail on the local warrants. Weaver said they were in the process of picking him up for placement in Central Virginia Regional Jail in Orange.

The church sanctuary was significantly damaged in the fire, according to a Facebook post from church leaders, stating Rose Park has been a Madison County cornerstone for nearly 140 years.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information related to the investigation, call (540) 948-5161.