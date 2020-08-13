Greene Hills’ friends uncover local history

Much of the land in Greene County has rich history. The land on which Greene Hills Club was created in 1967 is no exception. Recently, two members decided to uncover some of that history, literally.
There is an old chimney not far from the old farmhouse where the Pro Shop resides. It has been covered with ivy for many years, and most members paid little attention to the spot just beyond the ninth green. Bobby Poole decided to tackle the job of uncovering the chimney, and his friend Steve Lawson joined him to help restore the stonework of the chimney. As they removed the ivy and put stones back in place, they found the foundation for a rectangular-shaped building, with the chimney on one of the short ends.
Now, there were questions. What had this been, and what happened to it? That’s when Henry Powell of Somerset came to the club to consult with the members about this building. Powell’s family resided on the farm from 1943-60. Marvin Powell, Henry’s father, was the farm manager at Cloverly Farm, which was owned by Williston (Bill) Clover, of Clover Realty in Charlottesville. He said he remembered this building quite well. It was a two-story log cabin with a dugout cellar underneath where the bulls were taken to be fed. To enter the cabin, you walked up a few steps on the left side of the building, into a room where the chimney was located. An opening in the floor of that room allowed Marvin Powell to drop hay down into a trough in the cellar and four bulls could eat side by side in that space. They referred to this building as The Bull House. It is possible that the building was a little longer than it appears now, but time and the ravages of nature have changed many things about it.
Powell was a teenager when Hurricane Gracie hit Virginia in 1959, and the storm created a huge wind that came through Cloverly Farm and did serious damage to many of the barns and other buildings on the property, this cabin included. The roof caved in and the building was destroyed. Most of the debris was removed years ago, but the chimney has remained. It is shorter than it used to be, and the taller part was more narrow, as most chimneys were designed in those days.
Powell went on a journey through the house, his visual memories re-creating the rooms as they once were. He was born in a room that is now the golf bag storage area, but in 1944, it was the dining room of the home. Beyond that in a club repair area was the kitchen and a laundry room. As he made his way inside the main part of the house, he went up a narrow enclosed staircase to a room above the old dining room, and commented that this had been his parents’ bedroom. The house can be dated to the early 18th century based on the materials used, such as wide plank boards laid flush, old doors and fireplaces and the enclosed staircase.
Outside, looking to the south, Henry recalled that the area across Dundee Road had once been a part of the farm. “I got up hay on that land,” he said. The Cloverly Farm boundary also extended to Route 230 to the east, ran north a short distance, then cut back toward the existing golf course land. An old house across Dundee Road from the course was a part of the farm as well, but all of the other existing homes were built after 1960. The boundaries extended east on Dundee Road approximately three-quarters of a mile.
The chimney area has been cleaned of ivy, the foundation put back together, and a fire pit now exists in the center of the foundation. There will be plenty of good times in The Bull House for years to come at Greene Hills Club.
