Greene heads to the polls on Tuesday

Four years ago—the last time we voted for the governor of Virginia—Election Day was a bit lackluster locally. Roughly only 48% of registered voters cast their ballots in Greene County. In 2020, however, Greene residents broke the record for votes cast with 79% of registered voters going to the polls. Of course, that was a presidential election, which historically gets more people out to vote.
Greene County had 14,382 registered voters by the end of September, up by 1,400 voters since the 2017 election. It’s important to note that while it’s necessary to register to vote only once, a voter’s name can be removed from the rolls if he or she does not vote in two consecutive federal elections, which occur every even-numbered year.
To check your status before Nov. 2, visit www.elections.virginia.gov/registration/view-your-info.
In Virginia, nearly a half-million residents have voted early in the 2021 election, up from about 195,634 in 2017, according to the Virginia Public Access Project (VPAP). As of Oct. 21, 1,677 Greene County residents have cast early ballots, compared to 479 in 2017.
It’s not just the governor on the ballot this year; Greene residents will also choose lieutenant governor, attorney general, 58th District delegate, Midway District supervisor and school board seats and Stanardsville District supervisor and school board seats. Voters in the Ruckersville and Monroe districts will only be voting in the state races. To see the questions and answers submitted by the local candidates, visit https://bit.ly/3m6IoE4.
Midway District
Greene County Board of Supervisors incumbent Marie Durrer is running unopposed. Durrer won the seat in 2017 by 10 votes. Durrer supports public safety, emergency services and education. Additionally, Durrer supports Greene County’s departure from the Rapidan Service Authority.
There are three challengers for the Midway school board seat: Greg Pumphrey; Brooks Taylor and Jean-Marie Devory. Taylor did not respond to questions regarding his stances. Pumphrey’s priorities include eliminating the mask mandates and what he calls the social indoctrination in the school system. He supports school choice and family-centered education. Devory wants to address the educational gaps brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic as well as competitive teacher pay and development.
Stanardsville District
Tina Deane is facing Abbey Heflin for the Stanardsville supervisor seat. Deane wants to encourage the board to operate as a team as it plans for the current and future needs of the county including: public safety; emergency services; and the water reservoir. Heflin desires more transparency in how decisions are made among the board and supports increased public safety and the separation of Greene County from the Rapidan Service Authority.
Jason Collier is running unopposed for the Stanardsville school board seat; however Martha Ledford has been campaigning as a write-in candidate for the position. Collier did not return answers to the questions regarding his priorities. Ledford noted the need for the county to address learning gaps caused by the pandemic, increasing teacher pay and benefits. Additionally, she said she’s committed to the fact that all students deserve the right to learn free of any harassment or discrimination.
State races
Republican Glenn Youngkin is facing Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Libertarian Princess Blanding for the top Virginia seat.
McAuliffe served as the 72nd governor of Virginia from 2014-2018 and as chairman of the Democratic National Committee from 2001 to 2005. A Syracuse, N.Y., native, McAuliffe earned his bachelor’s degree from Catholic University and his law degree from Georgetown Law School. McAuliffe’s priorities include: affordable housing; preventing food insecurity; expanding health care and tackling the high costs of medications; and more. To learn more, visit terrymcauliffe.com.
Youngkin is a native Virginian who earned his engineering degree at Rice University and a master’s degree from Harvard Business School. He worked for 25 years at the investment firm, The Carlyle Group. He supports safer communities, economic development and high-quality education. He supports banning critical race theory, investing in teachers and schools and empowering parents with choices for their children. For more information, visit www.youngkinforgovernor.com.
Blanding received her bachelor’s degree in Biology from Morgan State University and her master’s degree in K-12 education. She began her career as a middle school science teacher and later as an assistant elementary and high school principal. For more information, visit www.princessblanding.com.
Two candidates will appear on the ballot for lieutenant governor: they are Republican Winsome E. Sears and Democrat Hala S. Ayala.
Sears served in the Virginia House of Delegates from 2002-2004 for the 90th District that encompasses parts of the cities of Norfolk and Virginia Beach. Sears is the first and only Black Republican woman elected to the Virginia House of Delegates, the first female veteran and the first immigrant woman; she was born in Kingston, Jamaica. She served in the U.S. Marines. She was the vice president of the Virginia State Board of Education. She holds a master’s degree from Regent University and is a trained electrician who believes in helping small businesses. Visit winsomesears.com.
Ayala is a native Virginian and the daughter of a Salvadorian and North African immigrant father and an Irish and Lebanese mother. Ayala worked for more than 20 years as a cybersecurity specialist with the Department of Homeland Security. She formerly led the Prince William County chapter of the National Organization for Women, serving as chapter president in 2014. She also served on the Virginia Council on Women as an appointee of then-Gov. Terry McAuliffe until 2016. She has served as the Virginia House of Delegates 51st District member. Visit www.halaforvirginia.com.
Two-term Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring is facing challenger Jason Miyares in this year’s attorney general election.
Herring, a Democrat, became the 47th attorney of Virginia in 2014. Prior to his election as attorney general, Herring was a Democratic member of the Virginia Senate, representing the 33rd District from 2006 to 2014. He received his bachelor’s degree in foreign affairs and economics and his master’s degree in foreign affairs from the University of Virginia. He received his law degree from the University of Richmond. Visit herringforag.com.
Miyares, a Republican, has represented the 82nd District in the Virginia House of Delegates since 2016. He received his bachelor’s degree in business administration from James Madison University in 1998 and his law degree from the College of William & Mary in 2005. Visit www.jasonmiyares.com for more information.
Facing off in the election for the 58th Virginia House of Delegates seat are Republican incumbent Robert “Rob” Bernard Bell III and Greene County resident Sara Ratcliffe.
The 58th District includes all of Greene County as well as parts of Albemarle, Fluvanna and Rockingham counties.
Ratcliffe, a Democrat, earned a bachelor’s degree from George Washington University in political science with a concentration in U.S. domestic policy. Ratcliffe worked on staff with U.S. Sen. J. James Exon and as a research assistant to political author and broadcaster Elizabeth Drew. She’s volunteers for political campaigns, including as a full-time staffer for President Obama’s 2008 campaign. Her priorities are health care; jobs and economic development; broadband internet access; the environment; justice and equality; and education. Visit saraforva.com for more information.
Bell has served in the Virginia House of Delegates representing the 58th District since 2002. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Virginia and his law degree from the University of Virginia School of Law. He has served on numerous committees in the General Assembly during his tenure. Quality education, mental health services, public safety, special-needs Virginians and veterans’ needs are some of the priorities for the long-term delegate. Visit www.delegaterobbell.com.
When, Where & How
The last day to vote early for this election is Saturday, Oct. 30. The Greene County Registrar’s Office will be open that day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Election Day (Nov. 2) the polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. If you are in line when the polls close you can vote. Virginia law requires an ID or an ID confirmation statement at the polls. Voters who submit a provisional ballot have until noon on Friday, Nov. 5, to deliver a copy of their identification to the Greene County Electoral Board. Visit https://bit.ly/2Zey2bY for more information about the process. Virginia’s ID requirements do apply to anyone who votes early.
Residents in the Monroe District-Dyke precinct vote at the Dyke Fire Station, 9144 Dyke Road, Dyke; residents in the Monroe District-Swift Run precinct vote at the Greene County Tech-nical Education Center, 10415 Spotswood Trail, Stanardsville; Ruckersville District residents vote at the Ruckersville Fire Station, 50 Sassafras Lane, Ruckersville; Midway District residents vote at Ruckersville Elementary School, 105 Progress Place, Ruckersville; and Stanardsville District residents vote at the Piedmont Virginia Community College Giuseppe Center, 122 Main St., Stanardsville.