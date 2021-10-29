Greene heads to the polls on Tuesday

Four years ago—the last time we voted for the governor of Virginia—Election Day was a bit lackluster locally. Roughly only 48% of registered voters cast their ballots in Greene County. In 2020, however, Greene residents broke the record for votes cast with 79% of registered voters going to the polls. Of course, that was a presidential election, which historically gets more people out to vote.

Greene County had 14,382 registered voters by the end of September, up by 1,400 voters since the 2017 election. It’s important to note that while it’s necessary to register to vote only once, a voter’s name can be removed from the rolls if he or she does not vote in two consecutive federal elections, which occur every even-numbered year.

To check your status before Nov. 2, visit www.elections.virginia.gov/registration/view-your-info.

In Virginia, nearly a half-million residents have voted early in the 2021 election, up from about 195,634 in 2017, according to the Virginia Public Access Project (VPAP). As of Oct. 21, 1,677 Greene County residents have cast early ballots, compared to 479 in 2017.