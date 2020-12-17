Greene Girl Scouts fill stockings for those in need

On Saturday, Dec. 5, Greene County Girl Scouts joined hands to create 21 stockings filled with gifts for preschoolers enrolled in Skyline CAP’s Head Start program at Nathanael Greene Primary School. The stockings, which contained gifts such as school supplies, toys and winter apparel, were assembled to help spread Christmas joy to families that typically struggle during the holiday season.

Monica Etter, Skyline CAP’s Family Advocate for Greene County, received the stockings last week to distribute to the children.

“This is such a blessing for our local families,” she said. “Many of these families struggle in a normal year, but with COVID-related layoffs and reductions in hours, our families are in even greater need this year. This gift will allow them to stretch the little money that they have for other members of the family.”

For more than a decade, Girl Scouts in Greene County have headed up stocking-stuffer events, including activities like crafts and movies for the scouts, in order to foster a sense of service to the local community. Beth Mellott, who has led this event for the past four years, said she believes that “it is a good reminder that there are kids right here in our local community who want for simple items like hats, pencils, and books that many of our scouts take for granted.”