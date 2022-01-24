Greene farmers market receives grant funds to expand operations

As the calendar flips to a new year, the Greene Farmers Market is counting its blessings. Thanks to its loyal supporters, the market grew nearly 50% last season with more vendors and more customers than it’s ever had. That growth encouraged Greene Commons to apply for funding to support growing even more next season into a regional-size farmers market.

Last month, the Greene Commons Group received nearly $70,000 from those grant applications and private donations to expand the Greene farmers market to a regional level. Along with plans to lengthen the season, Greene Commons will be making improvements to the park to accommodate the market’s growth. According to market director Judy Berger, these projects will help Greene Commons and the Greene farmers market cultivate a stronger financial infrastructure for the Town of Stanardsville by attracting new farmers and shoppers to the area.

Here are the grants and donation details:

$50,000 from USDA Farmers Market Promotion Program to expand the market to regional size by attracting new farmers, vendors and customers as well as equipment upgrades for everyone’s enjoyment. $3,300 from The Power of Change, a charity of Rappahannock Electric Cooperative, to install permanent sunshades on the east side of the pavilion. $3,000 from Enriching Community Fund to support weekly programming at the farmers market, such as music, cooking demonstrations and other fun activities. $4,500 from The Bama Works Fund, a charity of The Dave Matthews Band, to install a safety fence in the park along Main Street for folks attending events at the park. $7,500 in private donations to address other programming needs in the park during the year.

“We are so excited to have this opportunity, and we have plenty of work to do this winter with research, networking, outreach, marketing, building internet presence, planning and programming, as well as shopping for equipment,” said Berger. “If you have skills in these areas and would like to participate, we’d love your help.”

Email Berger at GreeneFarmersMarket@gmail.com to volunteer your time or services.