Greene dedicates new visitor center

Spotswood Trail Garden Club President Kip Cain told the audience that the club has been working on the property since the purchase.

“We’ve been in Greene County for 67 years,” Cain said of the club. “We feel very privileged to be able to work on this incredibly gorgeous property and make it even a little prettier than it already is. Part of our mission is to beautify Greene. We do take care of some other gardens in the county, but I have to say this is near and dear to my heart.”

The club takes care of the barrels on the porch and updates them seasonally. Members also cleaned up the garden to the south side of the building, planting new plants, as well, including Sheffield mums, which are an heirloom variety of chrysanthemum.

Hanging above the main entrance door to the visitor center and near one of the parking lot entrances are two barn quilts.

“The Blue Ridge Barn Quilt Trail has grown to be the largest in the state and also one of the largest ones in the United States,” said artist Vyvyan Rundgren of the Art Guild of Greene. “We currently have 133 barn quilts on display in Greene County. So it was an accomplishment that I don’t think any of us ever thought possible. All of the locations have one barn quilt, and some have as many as six on their property.”