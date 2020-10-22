Greene dedicates new visitor center

Greene County dedicated its new visitor center on Saturday, Oct. 17, including several members of the Taylor family, descendants of the original owners. The Greene County Visitor Center moved to the brick house on U.S. Route 29 south in front of Lowe’s earlier this year. The Greene County Board of Supervisors approved the purchase of the “Taylor House” for the new visitor center in 2019.
“This is about tourism and this is about economic growth in Greene County,” said Greene County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Martin, Stanardsville. “It’s about our economy. This is about putting money in the pockets of Greene County citizens who correctly picked up on the power of the tourism dollar.”
Martin noted tourism’s impact on the Greene County economy increases annually—from the transient occupancy taxes on lodging stays (5% of the total, with 3% to tourism and 2% to the county’s general fund) to the 4% meals tax.
“But, this visitor center is (also) about Greene County’s history, Greene County’s culture and Greene County’s beautiful mountain and pastoral views,” Martin said. “We’re lucky to live here in Greene County. Tourists want to come here and then they leave. And they want to spend their money.”
The Taylor House, Martin said, is Greene’s tourism headquarters.
“It embodies our history, our culture and Greene County’s families, like the Taylors, who are as strong as the foundation of this beautiful building,” he said. “I congratulate the Tourism Council, the Economic Development Authority and Greene County’s Economic Development and Tourism (department) on the decisions that they made to use tourism tax dollars to make this purchase.”
Spotswood Trail Garden Club President Kip Cain told the audience that the club has been working on the property since the purchase.
“We’ve been in Greene County for 67 years,” Cain said of the club. “We feel very privileged to be able to work on this incredibly gorgeous property and make it even a little prettier than it already is. Part of our mission is to beautify Greene. We do take care of some other gardens in the county, but I have to say this is near and dear to my heart.”
The club takes care of the barrels on the porch and updates them seasonally. Members also cleaned up the garden to the south side of the building, planting new plants, as well, including Sheffield mums, which are an heirloom variety of chrysanthemum.
Hanging above the main entrance door to the visitor center and near one of the parking lot entrances are two barn quilts.
“The Blue Ridge Barn Quilt Trail has grown to be the largest in the state and also one of the largest ones in the United States,” said artist Vyvyan Rundgren of the Art Guild of Greene. “We currently have 133 barn quilts on display in Greene County. So it was an accomplishment that I don’t think any of us ever thought possible. All of the locations have one barn quilt, and some have as many as six on their property.”
Greene County Director of Economic Development and Tourism Alan Yost said the trail has become one of the largest tourism attractions in the county.
“We get people in here all the time for it, it’s a great way to see the countryside,” Yost said.
The Taylor House was built in 1934 as part of a 39-acre farm owned by John Emmons Taylor and Louise Jennings Taylor.
“I first came here as a newborn infant in 1948,” said Jay Wetsel, the oldest grandson of the pair. “My grandfather was born in 1889 in Fletcher up on the Middle River. My grandmother was born in Ruckersville. He was in the Second Infantry Division in the First World War, and fought in all the major battles.”
Wetsel said the Taylors had a jersey cow in the barn in the back of the property for milk and raised pigs for hams, which hung in a meat house beside the home. There was also a chicken house and turkey house there.
“Like most of the farmers here in Greene County, they were essentially self-sufficient,” Wetsel said. “My grandmother canned; the cellar was full of canned goods and they kept the potatoes on the dirt floor down there. She had zinnias and marigolds bordering the garden and always had petunias in the pots in front of the house.”
Wetsel said the entire family would have Christmas and Thanksgiving in that building, recalling conversations on the front porch with family and friends.
“This has always been a place of warm hospitality,” he said. “I know I speak for all the family when I say that we are very pleased and thrilled that that spirit of Greene County hospitality is now being continued here.”
Yost said Boy Scout Troop 174 painted the white fence around the property, Luck Stone donated gravel and mulch, Performance Signs donated the Visitor Center sign on U.S. Route 29 and Comcast donated the fiber connection.
The new plaque on the front of the building details some of the history of the Taylor House.
