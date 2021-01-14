Greene COVID-19 cases rising rapidly

Just like in the rest of the world, Greene County is not out of the woods battling COVID-19. The number of Greene County residents testing positive for the coronavirus is skyrocketing. In less than half a month, 139 residents have tested positive for COVID-19. That is almost as much as October and November together and almost as high as all of December, which saw 170 diagnosed.

In December 2020, there were five hospitalizations and Greene County had already seen five more hospitalizations for COVID-19 in January by Jan. 12. As of Tuesday, the percent positivity for Greene reached 14.4% (which is the percentage of people getting tested for the virus who receive a positive result). Last week, Madison and Orange counties went to virtual-only classes for about two weeks due to climbing numbers. Greene has given no indication that will happen here and so far there have been no outbreaks at any of the schools.

“Numbers are high due to social gatherings over the holidays,” said Kathryn Goodman, public relations and communications manager for the Blue Ridge Health District (formerly the Thomas Jefferson Health District). “Higher positive rates may be a combination of increased community transmission and reduced access to testing over the holidays. Nothing suggests this is related to schools or large outbreaks (in Greene).”