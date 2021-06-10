Greene County Woman’s Club yard sale this Saturday

Are you a treasure hunter? The Woman’s Club of Greene “Not Your Average Yard Sale” this weekend might have something special for you. The group holds the yard sale annually as a fundraiser for the Christmas Gift Project— the club buys, wraps and donates toys, books, blankets and stuffed animals to several hundred Greene County children who otherwise might not get much in the way of Christmas presents.
The yard sale is typically the biggest fundraiser of the year for the club.
“(The Christmas Gift Project) is a wonderful project and one we are quite proud of,” said club member Vicki Strauss. “We take in donations for the yard sale and set up the week before. There will be all kinds of treasures for sale on Saturday.”
Fundraising efforts were deeply impacted by the pandemic last year, but club president Mara Rodriguez and event organizer Carol Sarginger are hopeful this event will help them bounce back strong. The yard sale has been held every spring since 2004 thanks to generous donations from members and the community.
The yard sale will be held at Shepherd of the Hills Catholic Church in Ruckersville from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 12.
Shepherd of the Hills Catholic Church partners with the Woman’s Club of Greene on several charitable events throughout the year, including raising money for a scholarship program for young ladies in the area. The church is at 6562 Amicus Road in Ruckersville.
The Woman’s Club of Greene County (WCOG) has been dedicated to community improvement by enhancing the lives of others through volunteer service since 1975. A 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, members are community leaders who work locally to create change by advancing education, advocating for children, offering support to individuals impacted by domestic violence and encouraging civic involvement. Visit womansclubgreene.org or email wcogc1975@gmail.com for more information or to volunteer.