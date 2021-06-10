Greene County Woman’s Club yard sale this Saturday

Are you a treasure hunter? The Woman’s Club of Greene “Not Your Average Yard Sale” this weekend might have something special for you. The group holds the yard sale annually as a fundraiser for the Christmas Gift Project— the club buys, wraps and donates toys, books, blankets and stuffed animals to several hundred Greene County children who otherwise might not get much in the way of Christmas presents.

The yard sale is typically the biggest fundraiser of the year for the club.

“(The Christmas Gift Project) is a wonderful project and one we are quite proud of,” said club member Vicki Strauss. “We take in donations for the yard sale and set up the week before. There will be all kinds of treasures for sale on Saturday.”

Fundraising efforts were deeply impacted by the pandemic last year, but club president Mara Rodriguez and event organizer Carol Sarginger are hopeful this event will help them bounce back strong. The yard sale has been held every spring since 2004 thanks to generous donations from members and the community.

The yard sale will be held at Shepherd of the Hills Catholic Church in Ruckersville from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 12.